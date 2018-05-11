Vernon’s White ranks among top brokers in country

A Vernon-based mortgage broker has just been recognized in a list naming the top mortgage brokers in the country.

Deborah White of White House Mortgages ranked 65th in Canadian Mortgage Professional magazine’s Top 75 Brokers list, featuring the nation’s leading mortgage brokers.

In a year marked by turmoil and uncertainty, CMP’s Top 75 Brokers proved that nothing could slow down their business. Collectively achieving nearly $8 billion in volume last year, this year’s Top 75 Brokers see only bigger and better things ahead – most expect to surpass their 2017 volume by the end of this year, if not sooner

“Recognizing brokers from all markets, this year’s list contains both fresh faces and some repeat winners,” said Neil Sharma, CMP journalist. “These mortgage professionals come from all walks of life, but what they all have in common is the passion to help Canadians find the best financing for their every need.”

White, who is also chairperson of the Vernon Winter Carnival, is listed at No. 65 in the CMP Top 75 Brokers of 2018.

She says the biggest challenge facing the industry is: “The ever-changing rules and the misperception by consumers who are not educated enough and believe the media hype.”

This isn’t White’s first honour, she’s been recognized for the last several years. See Local mortgage brokerage ranked among top firms nationally

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.