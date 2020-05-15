VIDEO: Downtown Vernon businesses reopening amid COVID-19

The Downtown Vernon Association put together a video with business owners to update customers

The Downtown Vernon Association (DVA) is inviting people to rediscover downtown businesses over the long weekend.

COVID-19 has proven to be a major disruption to the business sector, but many local stores have begun to reopen as the province heads towards phase two of its pandemic response.

The DVA created a video with a message from Mayor Victor Cumming to “keep shopping local,” followed by a montage of downtown Vernon businesses owners holding up signs to let people know their current status.

“Open by appointment,” reads the sign held by the owner of Edge Apparel & Imprints on 29th Avenue.

“Open and safe — curbside pickup and takeout,” said the owners of Ratio Coffee and Pastry.

Other businesses in the video include Innerspace Watersports, Wedge Cheesery, Nightingale Medical Supplies, Olive Us Oils, the Room Collection, Nixon Wenger LLP, Correales’ Wine Cellar, Carousel Consignments, Marten Brewing Co., Smart and Associates, Edge, Nature’s Fare Markets and more.

The DVA continues to spread the word on businesses as they adapt to the quickly changing rules and regulations set by the provincial and federal governments.

“We invite you to rediscover downtown Vernon as many of our businesses are ready to serve you in a safe and thoughtful way,” the DVA said.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce also provides updates on local businesses, and highlighted the reopening of Teeter Totter Toys Friday, March 15.

The chamber has also created the Relaunch Vernon Toolkit to provide businesses with a checklist for reopening amid the pandemic.

