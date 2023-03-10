VIDEO: End of an era for Vernon’s Pho Sate

After 11 years, Pho Sate, the beloved ‘hole in the wall’ Vietnamese restaurant in Vernon, will be changing hands.

Owners Minh and Yen Nguyen have officially sold the building (located at 2904 33 St.), with the new owners set to take over on April 1.

The husband and wife duo will stick around with the new owners for at least a year to help them transition, but the impending retirement has been a long time coming.

“We are looking forward to it,” said Minh. “Especially for her (Yen) as she is turning 68 this year.”

Through the years of serving delectable Vietnamese food, including Pho and dishes with the namesake sate, a type of sauce that is a speciality at the restaurant, loyal customers are seen coming back to eat weekly.

“The business was really good and successful. We have a lot of customers supporting us and it has been super nice, a lot of regulars,” said Minh. “It’ll be sad to retire, but it is needed. We worked six or seven days a week for 10 years. We never missed a day, so something with a little bit less work now will be a lot better.”

Nick Matovich is one such loyal customer, stopping in for lunch nearly every day, as he operates Five Fathoms Tattoo down the street.

“They have been just awesome neighbours,” he said. “When we have time for a quick lunch, we always know it was going to be solid and delicious. They are just the most welcoming folks so it was never a tough choice of where to get lunch downtown.”

“I am sad that it will be different here, but I am happy for them to retire and I think most of Vernon would feel the same way.”

Minh and Yen are so grateful for all the support of the community during the decade of running Pho Sate.

“We just wanted to say thank you to the friendly city of Vernon who gave us the opportunity to work here. The success of our business makes us love the city of Vernon even more.”

You can visit Pho Sate, Mon-Fri from 10:30-7 and Saturday 10:30-3 to grab a dish and express your thanks to the Nguyen’s.

