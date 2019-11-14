VIDEO: Kelowna brew pub opens new tasting room

Dan Taylor takes a tour of BNA’s renovated tasting room

Local brew pub BNA has revamped and reopened its tasting room in downtown Kelowna.

Reporter Dan Taylor sat down with co-owner Kyle Nixon to talk about the renovation of the 100-year-old building.

Watch the video to find out more:

