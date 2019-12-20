Billie Jean receives a $1,500 insurance cheque from a SASCU representative at Kal Tire in Salmon Arm on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

VIDEO: Mother, daughter receive gift of new wheels from Salmon Arm businesses

Vehicle giveaway organized by Braby Motors, Fix Auto, Kal Tire and SASCU

Christmas arrived early, and winter ready, for a Shuswap mother and daughter thanks to several Salmon Arm businesses.

“I felt like I was going to pass out,” commented an excited Billie Jean on Friday morning, Dec. 20, after learning she would be the 2019 recipient of 2nd annual Shuswap Christmas Car Giveaway.

The vehicle, a 2009 Dodge Caravan, came complete with a full set of new winter tires and a cargo area loaded with gifts.

Read more: A lucky Shuswap family to receive van this Christmas

Read more: Salmon Arm businesses want to give family in need a lift

For Jean, the day started with the promise of getting some Christmas shopping done with her mother. While on their way, her mother pulled into Kal Tire claiming she was having car troubles. It was here the surprise was revealed.

“Honestly, I kind of blanked out after they started talking because I was like, ‘is this real life?’,” Jean said. “This will help me out so much, my vehicle was like a $500 beater car. We’ve had a rough few years.”

Read more: Shuswap family given new wheels for Christmas

Read more: Shuswap Paws wants to Jam the Ram with food and supplies for cats

Braby Motors provided the van, Fix Auto took care of the body work, while Kal Tire looked after the mechanical work and provided the winter tires. On top of that, Jean received $1,500 worth of insurance paid for by SASCU.

“It was a team effort and we all put in the same amount of time, energy and contribution,” said Braby Motors manager Justin Braby.

Jean said the new vehicle will be especially beneficial for her daughter Frankie who uses a wheelchair.

“Just being able to throw her wheelchair in the back without having to take it apart every time, and her walker and her arm canes,” she said. “I have to pick and choose what piece of equipment I bring.”

The new vehicle allows Jean to bring all Frankie’s equipment to Vancouver where Frankie will be attending Sunny Hill Health Centre in Vancouver for two weeks.

Jean was selected to received the van after the participating businesses put out a call for nominations, seeking a deserving family whose transportation needs would be better met with the minivan.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Braby Motors staff, SASCU representatives and Billie Jean and her family at Kal Tire in Salmon Arm on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Billie Jean takes a seat in her 2009 Dodge Caravan, given to her by Braby Motors, with contributions by Fix Auto, Kal Tire and SASCU, on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
OUTLOOK 2020: John Horgan on B.C. forests, union labour and ICBC
Next story
B.C. delays wood waste penalties in coastal forest industry crisis

Just Posted

More funding needed to combat invasive mussels in the Okanagan

An open letter was sent to the minister of fisheries demanding the government do more

Curtis Sagmoen found guilty, to be released for time served

Sagmoen’s time in custody credits him with more than three years served

UPDATE: Highway 1 reopened in both directions after rockslide south of Boston Bar.

Highway 3 and 5 remain closed in both directions

WATCH: Protesters stand steadfast throughout Sagmoen trial

The group of protesters has been growing as the trial of Curtis Sagmoen nears conclusion

Vernon man takes advantage of snowy situation

Flurries and showers in forecast

Monsters go Motown for Vernon’s New Year’s Eve party

Funk and disco light up Prestige Lodge Dec. 31

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow…

There is always magic in a white Christmas

B.C. delays wood waste penalties in coastal forest industry crisis

Coastal stumpage fees to be slashed as strike, layoffs drag on

VIDEO: Mother, daughter receive gift of new wheels from Salmon Arm businesses

Vehicle giveaway organized by Braby Motors, Fix Auto, Kal Tire and SASCU

OUTLOOK 2020: John Horgan on B.C. forests, union labour and ICBC

Premier’s year-end interview discusses NDP’s challenges

MLA Adam Olsen named interim BC Green Party leader

Adam Olsen, MLA for Saanich North and the Island, says election for new leader to begin in January

B.C. bear feeding crackdown finds hundreds of human offenders

Garbage cans, fruit trees, pet food can be fatal attractions

Bylaw shuts down ‘Santa’s Village’ made by B.C. man for kids with autism

City cites wrong zoning and other problems, operator says proceeds went to autism school

Penticton RCMP seize illicit drugs, firearms from Winnipeg Street home

Daryk Reinders, 41, has been arrested and faces multiple charges

Most Read