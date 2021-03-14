Video: Salmon Arm craft brewery taps kegs for the first time

The Morrow Beer Company on Lakeshore Drive opened their doors on March 13.

Owners Adam and Genean Morrow were excited were excited to be pouring beers at the grand opening of their new brewery on Saturday, March 13. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Beer lovers in Salmon Arm have a new place to get a glass after the Morrow Beer company opened their doors on March 13.

Adam and Genean Morrow have been renovating the former Windmill Meats building on Lakeshore Drive for months, turning it into a beer production facility with a small lounge where people can taste the fruits of their labours.

People were lined up out the door a few minutes after the brewery opened.

The brewery will be open from Tuesday to Saturday, offering tastings, growler fills and cans of beer. They currently have a stout, an IPA and a hazy pale ale on tap.

