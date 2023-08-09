The Greater Vernon Chamber’s marketing campaign aims to ramp up tourism efforts across the city. (GreaterVernonChamber Youtube still)

VIDEO: Vernon Chamber rolling out welcome mat to workers and investors

Continuation of the chamber’s work and invest marketing campaign

In the newest push to get more people to settle in Vernon, the Greater Vernon Chamber has launched its Work and Invest marketing campaign.

The message is clear: that Vernon is the place to pursue a career, invest and immerse yourself in a one-of-a-kind lifestyle.

“The number one concern that we hear from our members, and across all sectors, is attracting and retaining employees,” said Dan Proulx, chamber general manager. “As a result, the labour crunch is having a significant impact on the local economy and community.

“Our goal with Work and Invest Vernon is to attract new talent and investment to our region, and to speak directly to individuals and families in large metropolitan centres about the career and lifestyle opportunities attainable here.”

The marketing campaign builds upon the online portal, recently created in 2022, to provide vital data and information that entrepreneurs and job seeker can review when exploring the area for a new business or employment opportunities.

“We are encouraging individuals and families in the Lower Mainland and Calgary, as well as from across Canada, to learn more about this incredible place that we call home,” added Proulx.

“In order to fill gaps in the local labour market, we will have to attract talent from abroad. Amazing opportunities exist here and the lifestyle is unmatched. Local employers are also encouraged to utilize the video to attract talent to the community.”

More information on the campaign can be found at vernonchamber.ca/work-and-invest-vernon-bc.

