Walmart partners online grocery service to bring Vancouver home delivery

Move expands upon similar efforts announced last November to grow home delivery service

Walmart Canada Corp. says it is partnering with an online grocery service to bring home delivery to Vancouver by the summer, as the brick-and-mortar retailer ramps up its effort in the country to compete with Amazon.

The arrangement will see Walmart work with Vancouver-based Sustainable Produce Urban Delivery to bring its food delivery platform, Food-X Urban Delivery Inc., to Walmart.ca customers in the city’s metro area.

The move expands upon similar efforts announced last November by Walmart to grow its home delivery service to cover the Greater Toronto Area and nearby markets.

Food-X’s resources include a soon-to-be completed 6,900 sq. metre state-of-the-art warehouse with proprietary technology SPUD has been refining for the past 20 years to get food from the supplier to the kitchen in an environmentally friendly and sustainable way.

Canadian grocers have been increasing their e-commerce offerings following Amazon’s $14 billion acquisition of Whole Foods last summer, which sparked speculation about its ambitions to grow food delivery in Canada.

Metro Inc. announced late last that year that it was looking to expand its online grocery offerings to Ontario in 2018.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC BUDGET: Tobacco tax hike may light up black market in smokes
Next story
Mixed messages on B.C.’s efforts to cool hot housing market

Just Posted

Liberals lukewarm on budget

Liberal North Okanagan-Shuswap MLAs unimpressed with NDP budget

Viper players finalists for league honours

Ty Taylor and Josh Prokop of Vernon Vipers nominated for league hardware

Overnight chill falls short of Feb. 21 records

Icy temperatures across the Okanagan-Shuswap don’t beat lows set in 1910, 1894

Vortex skaters set for Games

North Okanagan well represented in many sports for B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops

RCMP continue investigation into missing Sun Peaks man

Ryan Shtuka disappeared after leaving the village of Sun Peaks on Feb. 17

Thief helps himself to cash register

Vernon business asking for public’s help to identify suspect

BC BUDGET: New money helps seniors’ care shortage

Job stability for care aides key to recruitment, union leader says

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Mixed messages on B.C.’s efforts to cool hot housing market

Economist says undersupply of homes in Metro Vancouver, Victoria and Kelowna will keep prices high

The SilverStar Dreamweavers Society gives back to the community

It’s all about helping the local community at Silver Star

Foot found near Victoria belonged to missing Washington man

Coroner says no foul play suspected in death of 79-year-old Stanley Okumoto

Questions raised over B.C. NDP’s childcare budget plan

Advocates concerned how to fill 22,000 new spaces for early childhood educators

Vernon comes to the attention of politicians around the world

Vernon Internment Camp 1914-1920 is the subject of a presentation at Vernon Museum

Legion seeks community support to keep doors open

It is one of the Vernon’s oldest social enterprises, and on April 30, it may be forced to shut down

Most Read