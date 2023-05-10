Welders wanted to build boats in North Okanagan

KingFisher Boats welcomes welders to a May 13 career fair at the North Okanagan business. (KingFisher photo)

KingFisher Boats, a leader in the boating industry, is welcoming welders to its facility.

The Vernon business will host a career fair for welders Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 8160 Highland Rd.

The event is open to both entry-level and experienced welders, and no appointment is necessary. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with members of the KingFisher team and learn about career opportunities in the welding department. On-the-spot interviews will be conducted, and KingFisher will be offering tours of its welding department as well as weld tests.

Helmets and gloves will be provided for those who do not have them, and attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes to the event.

KingFisher is proud to be recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed companies, and are committed to providing their employees with excellent benefits, including profit sharing, year-round employment, education and training opportunities, apprenticeship support, RRSP contributions, social events, and more.

“We are excited to welcome prospective employees to our career fair,” said Randy Chretien, human resources manager. “Our team is dedicated to building quality boats, and we are looking for individuals who share our passion for excellence. We invite all interested welders to come and meet our team, learn about our company, and see why KingFisher Boats is a great place to work.”

For more information or to ask any questions, email recruiting@kingfisherboats.com.

To learn more about career opportunities with KingFisher visit kingfisherboats.com/careers.

