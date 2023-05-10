KingFisher Boats welcomes welders to a May 13 career fair at the North Okanagan business. (KingFisher photo)

KingFisher Boats welcomes welders to a May 13 career fair at the North Okanagan business. (KingFisher photo)

Welders wanted to build boats in North Okanagan

KingFisher hosts career fair for entry-level and experienced workers

KingFisher Boats, a leader in the boating industry, is welcoming welders to its facility.

The Vernon business will host a career fair for welders Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 8160 Highland Rd.

The event is open to both entry-level and experienced welders, and no appointment is necessary. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with members of the KingFisher team and learn about career opportunities in the welding department. On-the-spot interviews will be conducted, and KingFisher will be offering tours of its welding department as well as weld tests.

Helmets and gloves will be provided for those who do not have them, and attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes to the event.

KingFisher is proud to be recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed companies, and are committed to providing their employees with excellent benefits, including profit sharing, year-round employment, education and training opportunities, apprenticeship support, RRSP contributions, social events, and more.

“We are excited to welcome prospective employees to our career fair,” said Randy Chretien, human resources manager. “Our team is dedicated to building quality boats, and we are looking for individuals who share our passion for excellence. We invite all interested welders to come and meet our team, learn about our company, and see why KingFisher Boats is a great place to work.”

For more information or to ask any questions, email recruiting@kingfisherboats.com.

To learn more about career opportunities with KingFisher visit kingfisherboats.com/careers.

READ MORE: KingFisher Boats expands manufacturing plant in Vernon

READ MORE: Syilx restores salmon stocks in Okanagan Lake

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Local JobsNorth Okanagan Regional Districtskilled trades

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Reported Lassonde bid for Teck coal could thwart Glencore: analyst
Next story
Tap of a button: Uber approved to launch in Kelowna, Victoria

Just Posted

Splatsin Chief Doug Thomas has been suspended with pay as hearings in Kelowna were held Monday and Tuesday, May 8 and 9, 2023, to decide the fate of his position as chief. (Splatsin photo)
Splatsin chief suspended as hearings take place to decide his fate

An attempted child luring that took place Tuesday, May 9, 2023, near Alexis Park Elementary in Vernon has police investigating. (Kerry Hutter photo)
Attempted child luring near Vernon school prompts police investigation

KingFisher Boats welcomes welders to a May 13 career fair at the North Okanagan business. (KingFisher photo)
Welders wanted to build boats in North Okanagan

Skaha Beach in Penticton. Tempertures in the Peach City starting Sunday, May 14, will reach up to 32 C. (John Arendt - Black Press)
Upcoming heat wave could break records in the Okanagan, experts say

Pop-up banner image