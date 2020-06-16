Provincial pot shop to open in Vernon

A provincial cannabis retail outlet is set to open in Vernon Wednesday, June 17, 2020. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)

The province’s latest cannabis store opens in Vernon Wednesday, June 17.

The BC Cannabis Store is located in Vernon’s north end at 2401-58th Avenue, Unit #300A, between Pennington’s and Liquor Depot in the SmartCentres shopping centre.

This will be the 17th government-run store to open in B.C.

“While this is a challenging time for everyone in the context of COVID-19, we are committed to following through on our plan to roll out our network of stores and eliminate the illicit cannabis market,” said Kevin Satterfield, director of retail operations, Cannabis Operations, Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB). “BC Cannabis Stores is also looking forward to meeting our neighbours and customers, as we begin a long tenure in the community.”

Regular operating hours for the store will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and most statutory holidays. It will offer a range of products including edibles, extracts, topicals, dried cannabis flower, oils, capsules and pre-rolls.

All BC Cannabis Stores are designed to be bright, clean, welcoming and professional, while creating a safe and favourable alternative to purchasing non-medical cannabis from the illicit market. The 2,368 sq. ft. store will be staffed by approximately 10 employees.

Staff are committed to keeping cannabis out of the hands of youth, and will employ a strict two-ID check for people who look under 30, which ensures only those over the age of 19 enter the store.

“The store team will also be following the guidance of the Provincial Health Officer with the goal of protecting the most vulnerable, employees, customers and other visitors to the store,” said Satterfield. “Physical distancing measures will be enforced, and all common surfaces will be cleaned frequently. Protective shields have also been installed at each checkout.”

READ MORE: BC Cannabis stores to start with 50 strains available

READ MORE: BC Cannabis Store sees 20,000 transactions in first week of legalization


