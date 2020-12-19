Hundreds of experimental poinsettias in colours of pink, red, white and even polka dot patterns, fill the University of Maryland Research Greenhouse Complex in College Park, Md., in 2003. (Matt Houston/AP photo)

Hundreds of experimental poinsettias in colours of pink, red, white and even polka dot patterns, fill the University of Maryland Research Greenhouse Complex in College Park, Md., in 2003. (Matt Houston/AP photo)

A Gardener’s Diary: Caring for Christmas poinsettias

Columnist Jocelyne Sewell offers points of care to keep Christmas plants cheery all year

As I write this, we only have a little dusting of snow and I am not complaining.

The weeds are still alive in the garden.

I was able to pick a few leaves of arugula, which is quite nice for December.

Time to check on the tubers that we are storing for winter. If they look too dry, just mist them a bit.

They should not touch each other and if you find some mouldy ones discard them before it spreads to the others.

Protect poinsettias from temperatures under 50 F (10 C).

Chilling causes the leaves to drop.

Place plants in a room where there is sufficient natural light. Poinsettias must have at least six hours of bright indirect light to thrive.

Never allow them to sit in water and only water when the soil feels dry to the touch.

Keep poinsettias away from warm or cold drafts from radiators, air registers or open doors and windows.

Ideally, poinsettias require daytime temperatures of 60 to 70 F (16 C to 21 C) and nighttime temperatures around 55 F (13 C). High temperatures will shorten the plant’s life.

Check the soil daily.

Water plants thoroughly after purchase.

Be sure to punch holes in foil so water can drain into a saucer and discard excess water. Water when soil is dry.

Wilted plants will tend to drop bracts sooner.

Fertilize the poinsettia if you keep it past the holiday season.

Apply a houseplant fertilizer once a month. Do not fertilize when it is in bloom.

With good care, a poinsettia will last six to eight weeks in your home. With a little extra care, it is possible to keep your poinsettia year-round and have it bloom the following Christmas.

This is what I read on the Internet about waxed amaryllis: “these brightly coloured waxed amaryllis bulbs are self-sustaining and require minimal care, making them the perfect gift for anyone on your list.

No soil. No water.

The waxed bulb contains all the nutrients it needs to bloom. It can be placed ANYWHERE (since no sunlight is required!) and will stand directly on any flat surface or can be displayed in a decorative container of your choice.

At average room temperatures, it can be expected to bloom for about three weeks.

This is a single-use Amaryllis, and it will not bloom again in subsequent years.”

This is my last column for 2020. I will be back in February.

At this time, I would like to wish a very peaceful and thankful Christmas to everyone. In this season of joy, don’t forget the less fortunate. On this special day of Christmas, may the light of baby Jesus shine in your heart and every day of your life and keep you safe.

For more information call 250-558-4556; email jocelynesewell@gmail.com.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘I am tired, and my soul hurts’: B.C. nurse reflects on working in ICU unit during COVID

Just Posted

Hundreds of experimental poinsettias in colours of pink, red, white and even polka dot patterns, fill the University of Maryland Research Greenhouse Complex in College Park, Md., in 2003. (Matt Houston/AP photo)
A Gardener’s Diary: Caring for Christmas poinsettias

Columnist Jocelyne Sewell offers points of care to keep Christmas plants cheery all year

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
EDITORIAL: Listen to the medical experts

Misinformation about COVID-19 could prove deadly

Linda Creaser (left) and Perry Wainwright hold a cheque for 2,200 towards the Santas Anonymous Society —North Okanagan. The two have been doing an annual fundraiser for the society since 2003. (Contributed)
Strong year for toy donations at Santas Anonymous North Okanagan

The society is also mourning the passing of founding member, Judy Mallett

(Image courtesy CDC)
60 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health, two new deaths in long-term care

The total number of cases in the region is now at 3,124

The Regional District of North Okanagan has completed a wildfire mitigation program in partnership with the Forest Enhancement Society of BC. (RDNO photo)
North Okanagan district completes wildfire mitigation program

Efforts were made to clear fuels on Blue Nose Mountain to protect water supply from future wildfires

Thursday, Dec. 24 is not just Christmas Eve, unofficially it’s Eggnog Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 20 to 26

Eggnog Day, Humbug Day and Festivus are all coming up this week

Paramjit Masutta was killed Dec. 15 when a runaway cargo van hit her near 144th Street and 61A Avenue while she was walking her daughters home from school. A GoFundMe has been started, raising more than $50,000 in less than 24 hours. (Photo: GoFundMe)
GoFundMe for ‘heroic’ Surrey mom killed by runaway van raises thousands within a day

Paramjit Masutta was killed when an unoccupied vehicle rolled down 144th Street

Two more deaths were reported McKinney Place in Oliver. (File)
COVID-19: Two more deaths in South Okanagan long-term care facility

McKinney Place in Oliver currently has 56 cases of the virus

Penticton Law Courts
Nine months jail for Okanagan crash that left one woman a quadriplegic

Silous Paul sentenced for causing crash that left four friends permanently injured

Takuo Nakanishi takes a physically distanced photo of his children Soyoka and Arata with a Santa wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Abbotsford, B.C, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. sees 624 more COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

No new outbreaks in health care system

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2020, file photo, health care workers prepare to test motorists for COVID-19 at a testing site outside McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket, R.I. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Interior Health ‘cautiously optimistic’ following drop in COVID-19 cases, testing at Big White

To date, 44 of the cases reside on Big White Mountain and 57 remain active.

Canada Post has moved up parcel delivery deadlines within Canada in response to unprecedented holiday demand during COVID-19 but is still telling Canadians to expect delays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Salmon Arm, Revelstoke postal workers ask for patience, kindness during busy season

Canada Post union rep says processing plants backed up by 200 trucks on average

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020)was one of three churches in Chilliwack receiving a total of $18,400 in fines for repeatedly violating provincial public health orders. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
3 Chilliwack churches fined $18,400 for violating B.C.’s COVID ban on gatherings

RCMP issue fines on Dec. 17 for repeated offences

Renee Merrifield speaking to media on her front doorstep after winning the Kelowna-Mission riding for the BC Liberal Party. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna-Mission MLA called out for liking “out of line” tweets

Renee Merrifield has since ‘unliked’ the tweets

Most Read