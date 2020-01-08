Armstrong retirement community place to thrive

Transitioning can be difficult and wonderful at the same time: Heaton Place resident co-ordinator

Staying healthy and feeling your best can be challenging at any age.

There is help out there to cope with the many changes of aging, and to live life to the fullest.

The challenge for older adults is the number of changes and transitions that start to occur, including loss of family and loved ones, declining health, end of a career and even loss of independence.

Individual seniors are not alone in their ever-changing journey of life.

There is help out there to assist them in coping with the many changes of aging while still allowing life to be lived to the fullest.

Surround yourself with positive ingredients and it becomes a formula for staying healthy and happy as you age.

The transition from your home to a retirement setting is not always easy, but like the old saying goes: “When you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change.”

My experience working at Heaton Place has shown me when one steps into this new lifestyle with a positive attitude and lessens their resistance to change, the rest will fall into place.

When I am showing Heaton Place to a prospective client, I like to present it as a place to thrive and not just survive, a place to revive their independence, a place in which to enjoy family by minimizing one’s dependence on them.

Heaton Place offers the comforts of home — fully contained suites with all the wonderful services that allow you to be pampered while you enjoy this chapter of your life.

Our team is focused on providing varied activities and events that will allow residents every opportunity to be engaged, socialize, and make new friends.

For example, Alvin Raboch recently joined the Heaton Place family, and it has been a joy to watch him take charge of his own revitalization.

Every time I walk out of my office, there is Alvin playing crib, doing exercises, participating in our gathering circles and more.

He is actively involved, with a smile on his face, interacting and building relationships, and most importantly, bringing new meaning to his day to day life.

It doesn’t end there. His daughter arrives to visit and what I see in her is joy, peace and a trust that she knows her dad is doing so well.

There is an old adage that states: “As soon as you give it all up, you can have it all.”

We often cling to our desires and fight for them because we think we’ll be happy if we get what we want.

But when we let go and accept what is, what show up for us are often the things we need.

Don’t look at retirement living as the “last chapter” view it as a “new beginning.”

Being independent isn’t about cooking your own meals, having and maintaining your own home and experiencing limited social interaction.

Rather, it is about availing yourself of emotional and physical stimulation, social interaction and enjoying the freedom to choose how you spend your time.

Free yourself from the responsibilities of everyday living and live life.

Free yourself to enjoy your family.

Free your family from your dependence on them and promote a renewed relationship with loved ones.

Retirement living is a new chapter, so make it a good one.

Carrie O’Neill is the resident relations coordinator at Heaton Place in Armstrong.