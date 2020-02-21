Brad Paisley breaks my achy heart

Brad Paisley does not want to be my friend, it seems.

And we were off to such a promising start.

Yeah, THAT Brad Paisley (or as my 1980’s UK pop loving friend likes to refer to him, ‘Bob Parsley’).

Brad Paisley – country megastar, celebrated singer, songwriter and guitar player, winner of gobs of awards including three Grammys, who has sold more than 11 million albums and has a net worth of $95 million.

THAT Brad Paisley, who is coming to Penticton March 6 just to knock my socks off and break my achy heart.

Brad and I connected online a few weeks ago, after he posted to Facebook that during his tour he is willing to meet a select number of fans.

All you had to do was text him, the post stated, and he would reply.

So I texted him.

“Dear Brad

My husband bought me new cowboy boots for Christmas and I’m saving them for your concert in Penticton B.C. There…that’s the best I’ve got to differentiate myself from the thousands of other people who would also like to meet you when you are here. Rob (hubby) is a little hurt I’m not wearing the boots yet – still sliding around on the ice in my old ones with the holes in them – but I do not want to wreck them. Oh they feel like butter, they really do. Now Rob’s devotion does not extend to actually accompanying me to the show cause he thinks country music ended when Hank Williams died so I am taking a friend.

“I publish a small newspaper in Princeton B.C. which is about 70 miles west of Penticton on Highway 3 and turn left at the moose. If you pass the cougar you’ve gone too far. Of course it would make more sense for me to come to you, since you and I will both be at the concert. Your music makes me dance in my truck (my truck is yellow) and smile at work and I love the way you write. I saw you in Toronto a few years ago but you probably don’t remember me as I was in row 937.”

And he replied. He really did, with a text that said “Hey it’s Brad!! Yes this is really my number and I’ll be using it to stay in touch with you.”

I’ve been taking my phone to the bathroom for weeks, but haven’t heard another peep.

One of the DeMeer boys shook his head sympathetically.

I don’t know Ma, differentiate is a pretty big word.

And maybe you shouldn’t have told him you work at a newspaper, he opined.

Journalists. We were put on this earth to make lawyers look good.

I thought I would try again.

Brad Paisley, of course, is well known for his love of the outdoors and fishing. He writes songs about fishing, and beer and stuff.

“Dear Brad

Okay maybe I should have mentioned that the Similkameen River – internationally renowned for its sport fishing – runs through Princeton. There are also 60 lakes within 30 minutes of the town and I know where ALL the trout are. All of them. I would be happy to share this information with you.”

Still nothing.

If a girl can’t interest a country singer with her fish, the situation is hopeless.

Another son suggested I don’t send any more texts in case Brad takes my tickets away or files a restraining order.

Recently I pulled the cowboy boots out from under the bed and wore them to a Rotary event, where they received numerous compliments and admiring glances from non-celebrities.

That will show Bob Parsley for sure.

Gonna keep taking my phone to the bathroom a little while longer though, just in case.

To report a typo, email:

publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.



andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.