Bye Bye Baby, Baby Goodbye

The death of Leslie McKeown, lead singer of the Bay City Rollers, was announced without fanfare

The Bay City Rollers, 1976. Photo Wikipedia.

The middle-aged hearts of women around the globe sagged when it was announced without fanfare that Leslie McKeown, lead singer of the Bay City Rollers, died suddenly at home at the age of 65 on April 20, 2021.

Unless you slept through the seventies, you know the Bay City Rollers.

When they were most popular UK journalists compared them to the Beatles. Artistically that’s a considerable reach. Although Rollermania originated in Scotland the group’s international appearances were characterized by familiar mobs of screaming, swooning and sobbing teenage girls.

Leslie was my first romantic love.

I had all the albums. Posters and Tiger Beat centrefolds covered my walls. I prized my Bay City Roller slippers, and pencil case.

In 1976, the Bay City Rollers camped in Toronto, recording their top five album Dedication.

They made an appearance at Nathan Phillips Square where they were greeted by 65,000 fans, 400 of which required medical attention due to fainting.

The following year they appeared at the Canadian National Exhibition in the same city.

I begged. I cried. I promised to throw myself out the bedroom window and splat all over the running beans in the garden below, if I wasn’t allowed to go.

Unreasonable parents. Just because a person is 10 doesn’t mean she can’t buy a ticket, take a bus, and find her way to the stage at the CNE.

With McKeown as front man the Bay City Rollers recorded number one hits in the UK, Canada, the USA, Japan and Australia.

Those song titles will resonate: Bye Bye Baby, Give a Little Love, Summer Love Sensation, Remember. To this day there isn’t a buck and doe, wedding or street dance that is complete until the deejay plays Saturday Night.

Fame wasn’t especially kind to Leslie. He developed an addiction to alcohol, and wrote that he was raped by the band’s manager, then fed drugs to sustain his ability to perform.

In 1975 he killed an elderly neighbour as a result of reckless driving. In 2005 he was fined, and his license suspended, for impaired driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

He was a husband, and father.

McKeown left the Bay City Rollers in 1978 and pursued a solo career with moderate success.

In 2014 he toured with a group of musicians, and played in Orillia, Ontario, just outside of Toronto.

My daughter and I went, with her just old enough for admittance to the casino venue.

When I arrived downstairs, ready to go, she expressed alarm.

‘Mom, you aren’t going out in public like that!’

I’d a tartan scarf and belt, and tartan sewn onto the cuffs of my bell-bottom jeans.

She would get it when we got there. And she did.

It was a night touched by bliss and magic, and the memory comforts my sagging heart.

“As time goes by, don’t let the music die.” – Bay City Rollers, from the album It’s a Game, 1977.

Andrea DeMeer is the publisher and editor of the Similkameen Spotlight.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
TAYLOR: The COVID-19 quarantine blues

Just Posted

A heavy police presence was spotted at the EconoLodge Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Sheldon Lee - contributed) A heavy police presence was spotted at the EconoLodge Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Sheldon Lee - contributed)
Police standoff at Vernon motel

Armed officers, police dogs and armoured vehicles seen Thursday morning

Fire truck.
Gas leak at the Rise in Vernon

More to come

The BC Centre for Disease Control on Thursday, June 9, released its latest numbers for active COVID cases by local health areas in B.C. Illustration: BCCDC
COVID cases jump in West Kootenay city, says BC CDC

There are no local outbreaks of the virus, according to the Interior Health Authority

(stock)
TAYLOR: The COVID-19 quarantine blues

A recipe for 14 days in isolation

Orange ribbons are tied to the trees, posts and fence outside My Place on 35th Street. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Items stolen from residential school memorial in Vernon

Teddy bears and other items taken from outside People Place

NDP MP Leah Gazan rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
NDP calls on Ottawa to recognize residential schools as genocide

MP wants institutions acknowledged as the deliberate, systematic destruction of a cultural group

Remi Frederick receives her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Jan. 26 in Washington State. Canada’s rate of new infections has fallen below the United States for the first time in two months. Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing
COVID-19 infections in Canada at lowest level since September, latest numbers show

Canada’s rate of new infections also fell below the United States for the first time in two months.

The Bay City Rollers, 1976. Photo Wikipedia.
Bye Bye Baby, Baby Goodbye

The death of Leslie McKeown, lead singer of the Bay City Rollers, was announced without fanfare

White Rock’s 14635 Marine Dr. has been listed for $3,998,000. (Aaron Hinks photos)
PHOTOS: ‘Whimsical fairy tale’ B.C. house listed for $4 million

Owner wants to sell waterfront home in White Rock so she can buy a castle in France

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service set up a live trap on Ben McGuffie’s property on Quadra Island. Photo courtesy Ben McGuffie
B.C. winery operator throws rock to protect his goats from menacing grizzly

The big bears are rare for Quadra Island, especially in the populated areas

A person wound up in the hospital after an aggressive deer attacked them while walking their dog. Paul Rodgers file.
Kimberley woman in hospital after deer attack while out for dog walk

Attack occurred while walking dog during first week of fawning season

FILE – A view of Hudson Bay Mountain Resort and surroundings near Smithers, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The trail makes for a bracing hike to Crater Lake (unseen). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Government decisions on travel will be the deciding factor for much of B.C.’s tourism and hospitality industry

The School District 70 administration office in Port Alberni. AV NEWS FILE PHOTO
Talking vaping with students against principal’s orders gets B.C. teacher reprimanded

Conversations took place at a secondary school in School District 70 Pacific Rim

FILE – Most lanes remain closed at the Peace Arch border crossing into the U.S. from Canada, where the shared border has been closed for nonessential travel in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. The restrictions at the border took effect March 21, while allowing trade and other travel deemed essential to continue. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Horgan hints U.S. border could open this summer, but ‘uncomfortable’ with B.C. vaccine passports

Discussions with the federal government about allowing vaccinated tourists into the country continue

Most Read