People gather at Kin Beach to watch the Canada Day fireworks Saturday, July 1, 2017. Despite strong winds that night, the display went off without a hitch. (Parker Crook - Morning Star file photo)

COLUMN: A Canada Day to remember

COVID-19 has stopped summer plans in their tracks as we hunker down inside our homes and maintain physical distance from our communities to ensure the safety and well-being of loved ones, neighbours and strangers.

Typically, July 1 is a time for massive community gatherings, tasty treats and meats from the barbecue, live music and ,of course, fireworks.

I have always been fascinated by the loud bangs, booms and cracks as colours explode in the night sky to mark Canada’s birthday.

Growing up in Calgary, I would scout out a spot near the Centre Street Bridge in Chinatown among thousands of celebrators, as we watched the colours light up the cityscape and reflect off the waters of the Bow River.

Following the showcase, I’d have to navigate the sea of people as we twisted and turned through the streets of Calgary’s downtown core to the closest watering hole or wherever the next destination may be.

Hoots and hollers would echo off the skyscrapers and motorists’ horns would perform a symphony of impatience as the backing track to the stampede.

Last year, following an eight-hour drive, I raced to Kelowna – where I was living at the time – to catch the fireworks display over Okanagan Lake.

As a recent import, I had no one to go with, but that didn’t stop me from donning my red and white gear and high-fiving strangers surrounding the beaches and sitting on The Sails sculpture. That’s something that will be missing this year.

Although 2020 will be a little dimmer without the lights and sounds of the fireworks displays, it doesn’t mean this holiday will go unnoticed.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced all municipalities and organizers to think outside the box, to offer their communities some sense of normalcy in a time where that is hard to come by.

The North Okanagan Canada Day Society (NOCDS), having planned events for Canada Day celebrations in the Greater Vernon Area for several years, has really pulled through with new and exciting ways to mark the day, and I can’t wait to partake in the fun.

The society is hosting several decorating contests throughout Vernon for residents, business owners and children to show their patriotism. Remember to submit your decorating contest photos to the NOCDS Facebook or by emailing nocds.1867@gmail.com by June 28 for consideration by the judges!

Society members will be active on their Facebook page and website throughout the day to help celebrate from afar, so be sure to post your pictures and share on social media how you are celebrating the day.

I, for one, will have my bicycle decked out and be oozing Canadian pride.

At 9 p.m., in place of the fireworks, NOCDS is encouraging all residents to get outside and make some noise for our country. Whether that’s smacking some pots and pans together or simply hooting and hollering, let’s all get out there and celebrate together – while apart.

I will be tuning into 107.5 Beach Radio at that time, as the local station airs our national anthem.

Even though we can’t be together to celebrate, our community’s creativity, flexibility and endurance will shine through in a year that no one will soon forget.

Thank you to NOCDS and supporting community partners for providing us this opportunity to celebrate.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
COLUMN: Graduation during the time of COVID-19

Just Posted

India artist’s leaves legacy after Vernon visit cut short by COVID

Clay journals experiences transitioning from winter to spring, on exhibit

Coldstream defenceman warrants U17 camp call

Jace Weir, 16, of the Okanagan Rockets one of 113 players picked for Hockey Canada virtual camp

Vernon Winter Carnival elects new board chair

Erik Olesen replaces Deb White, who steps down after 10 years, the last five as chair

Public input sought on new park in Vernon city centre

A survey will allow the public to have their say on design and features of the park until July 20

Newest B.C. Supreme Court Justice hails from Vernon

Bill Veenstra, member of VSS graduating class of 1981, appointed on June 23, 2020

B.C. records 14 new cases, one death as province eyes Phase Three in restart plan

Fourteen people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care

Kettle Valley Steam Railway prepares to resume operations

Tourist train organizers planning for mid-July trains

Boat owners brandishing boat hooks help police catch suspect at Nanaimo marina

Suspect flees, leaps into the water after allegedly lighting up meth pipe in front of RCMP officers

MLA ‘devastated’ by claims of racist blood-alcohol game at Greater Victoria hospital

Adam Olsen says racism in B.C. health care system is pervasive

‘Salmon cannon’ up and running at B.C. landslide, though fish slow to arrive

Gwil Roberts says early runs of chinook can begin arriving in the area in late May

Central Okanagan mosquito population targeted in control program

Crews may be spotted next week throughout Central Okanagan, weather permitting

COVID-19: B.C. moves to allow three years of budget deficits

Carole James and cabinet to take 10-per-cent pay cut

Rockets’ Mallette named assistant coach for 2020 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge

Mallette was named head coach of the Kelowna Rockets (WHL) in March 2020

Woman in hospital after spending all night trapped under vehicle in West Kootenay

Unidentified driver was airlifted to hospital in Kelowna

Most Read