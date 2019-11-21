Open house event to honour Vernon pillar Nahal

Many in the community will gather at the Eclectic Med restaurant Sunday, Nov. 24, to honour one of Vernon’s most beloved citizens, Dal Vir Nahal.

This open-house style event was designed as a way for the community to show its support for Dal Vir as she courageously fights cancer.

This is how we say, “We love you, Dal Vir”

Nahal’s contributions to this community are almost beyond measure.

Born and raised in Vernon, she embodies the compassion and kindness that is at the heart of this community.

Nahal’s charitable endeavours have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local organizations.

Her various fundraising events go beyond just money, they often provide much-needed publicity and awareness of organizations and their social programs in the community.

Nahal’s efforts, in more than one shape or form, have connected thousands of people to countless services throughout the North Okanagan.

Nahal is also a cultural champion. Her tireless efforts to transcend cultural boundaries in this community have been recognized across the province.

Perhaps, there is no better example than the Bollywood Bang Vernon events.

From its humble beginnings to the hottest ticket in town, Nahal used Bollywood Bang to bridge divides in the community and show that no matter your belief, or where you come from, we can all celebrate diversity together.

The Bollywood Bang events have become so popular that other communities have taken that model to celebrate their own diversity.

In 2019, the Bollywood Bang Salmon Arm event raised an astounding $188,000 for that community.

Nahal’s is also a two-time City of Vernon councillor — a role she continues to relish. Nahal is a pragmatic voice on civic issues.

These are perhaps the most notable examples of her altruism, but Nahal is also that friend who always puts others before herself.

Through all of this, Nahal has courageously and quietly battled with cancer and its side effects.

Not once has Nahal asked for charity or sympathy in her battle with cancer. Not once has Nahal let cancer define who she is, or what she does for others.

Through her strength, grace and dignity, we as a community are witness to the real strength of character.

The Vernon community has been waiting for an opportunity to say thank you to Nahal.

This community has been looking for a way to show this wonderful person that she has the support and love of a community.

This is it.

Nahal’s open house is a way for the Vernon community, her friends near and far and all others who have been inspired by her actions, to come together, stand up and collectively say: “We stand with you in this fight and you, Dal Vir, will never be alone.”

This is not just a fundraiser to support Nahal, this is a statement:

This is how we say, “We love you, Dal Vir.”

While this is not the main intention of the open house, for anyone unable to attend the event, but would like to still show their support, a GoFundMe page has been set up.

— Josh Winquist

