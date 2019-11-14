Emily Vance photo - 22-month old Hank the police dog trains for the 2018 Canadian Police Canine Association Trials.

Probus Vernon tries it all

Networking and fun all had at local club

Have you ever seen an RCMP search and rescue dog (and trainer) up close? Touch the telescope which can hear mysterious sounds from beyond the Milky Way? Meet a pilgrim from the Shikoku Island in Japan?

Probus Vernon has.

Probus clubs are organizations for retired or semi-retired people who want to maintain a social network with others who have similar interests.

They operate worldwide and members may attend meetings anywhere they go.

Here in Vernon, the club meets on the second Thursday of the month at 10 a.m., except in the months of July, August and December. They gather in the Knox Presbyterian Church hall.

At each meeting there is a presentation on one of many interesting topics. Some we have enjoyed this year: Vernon author Vivian Merchant with his book, Growing Up in the Okanagan; RCMP dog-trainer and handler; a pilgrim in Japan and again in Spain; drug use, abuse and overdose in Vernon; the author of Everything Shuswap, who talked about that area; Grandmothers for Africa; Garden Retreats.

In February, we usually have an in-house catered luncheon. In December we get our “glad rags” on and attend a fine luncheon, with entertainment, cash bar and door prizes. Between meetings, we take part in many interest groups: book clubs, golf, walking/hiking, cycling, bridge, dining-out, garden appreciation group, excursions.

If the activity does not already exist, members can start it up. Excursions have taken us to: Caetani House, the new hockey arena and facilities, Allan Brooks Nature Centre, Gleaners in Lavington, Gambrinus Malting in Spallumcheen, Gorman Lumber Mill in West Kelowna, Trestle Walk in Myra Canyon Kelowna, Okanagan Spirits, the Town Theatre in Vernon and on a bus trip to Kaleden to the Dominion Observatory, Linden Gardens and a winery, among many more.

The members make it happen. We volunteer to run activities and to sit on the board. Any club is only as good as its participants and Probus is vibrant. Take part, make friends and enjoy their company doing things you love. For more information, contact Rosemary Botner at rosemarybotner@gmail.com.

Rosemary Botner is a member of Probus Vernon.

