Sam McNair

Small Business Spotlight: Vernon’s Fig Bistro keeps personal touch amid pandemic

Contributor Sam McNair kicks off small business series

Café’s and bistros are some of the best go-to places for when you want to feel safe or comfortable.

They are like a scaled-down version of Grandma’s house, where you can let the tension leave your body while sipping from a cup of warm coffee.

The Fig Bistro and Café is no different in that regard, aside from perhaps being a prime example of how this sort of business is run. Although a key ingredient required for a café is to have that homey appeal, it is also the owner that can make or break a business.

Enter David Scarlatescu, owner of the Fig Bistro and Café since 2017 at the age of 19.

Growing up in Vernon, Scarlatescu would often visit the Sprouted Fig. It was when he was 13, his mother said to him, “David, I don’t know how, but one day I want to own this place.”

Being close with her, he had one goal in sight and put all his efforts into achieving it through part-time and full-time jobs.

He always makes sure the Fig offers value to all its customers. The Fig cherishes its customers and seeks to nurture a personal relationship. Scarlatescu has made sure the ‘small business’ personal touch has been embraced to the fullest. During COVID-19, he has offered multiple pick-up options, such as curbside pickup, as well as no-contact delivery for those who may be immunocompromised.

“We’ve never had it in history where we are not only running into a recession but also a pandemic,” said Scarlatescu. “In the past, when we had a recession you would tweak and adapt… but when there’s something like this where (the government) put such heavy restrictions… nobody can really (afford to) not stay open then. No entrepreneur really likes to feel like things are out of their control. “

It is easy to look at the mainstream news and let all the doom n’ gloom overwhelm us, but we never realize that we need only look to our community to see something truly inspiring.

To have that physical evidence that says to us, “No, we aren’t going to let this pandemic break us,” is something that makes an unbelievable difference to moral. It is businesses in our community like the Fig that are the reason to keep our chins up for the future.

Sam McNair is a fan of adventure novels, as well as writing about the people and places that make Vernon a great place to live. He got his diploma in Writing and Publishing from Okanagan College in 2020. He’s excited to get out into the world and get inspiration from the people that inhabit it.

READ MORE: ‘Aggressive’ coyote spotted near North Okanagan cross-country ski trails

READ MORE: COVID-19 closes Vernon movie theatres, again

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
A Gardener’s Diary: Coldframes give leg up on spring planting
Next story
Benefits of storytelling boost quality of life for Armstrong seniors

Just Posted

The City of Vernon will begin offering 2021 monthly parking pass sales Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (File photo)
City of Vernon pushes back 2021 monthly parking pass sales

Due to a scheduling conflict and the need for physical distancing, passes will go on sale starting Dec. 4

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery released its Limited Edition 2020 Cask Strength Laird of Fintry Single Malt Whisky Nov. 26, 2020. Profits from each bottle sold will go towards providing hot meals for local families in need. (Contributed)
Okanagan Spirits whiskey sales to provide hot meals for those in need

The distillery will contribute three hot meals for every Laird whiskey bottle sold

RCMP searched for a suspect in Polson Park following an assault on a woman Thursday, Nov. 26. (Morning Star file photo)
Public warned after woman assaulted in Vernon’s Polson Park

RCMP on the hunt for suspect, described as in his 30’s

The Okanagan Quality Life Society which usually gives tours of Okanagan Lake to seniors and shut-ins on its boat Heaven Can Wait has created a virtual tour video in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which shut down the tours in 2020. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon society launches virtual boat tour

Okanagan Quality Life Society normally gives tours on Okanagan Lake on its boat Heaven Can Wait

The Wilson’s Landing Fire Department holds its Christmas Santa Run Food Drive from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7. (Photo submitted)
Westside fire department holding food drive

Annual Wilson’s Landing Fire Department Christmas Santa Run Food Drive goes Monday, Dec. 7

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 887 new cases

Another 13 deaths, ties the highest three days ago

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Arthur Topham has been sentenced to one month of house arrest and three years of probation after breaching the terms of his probation. Topham was convicted of promoting hate against Jewish people in 2015. (Photo submitted)
Quesnel man convicted for anti-Semitic website sentenced to house arrest for probation breach

Arthur Topham was convicted of breaching probation following his 2017 sentence for promoting hatred

Langley School District's board office. (Langley Advance Times files)
‘Sick Out’ aims to pressure B.C. schools over masks, class sizes

Parents from Langley and Surrey are worried about COVID safety in classrooms

The baby boy born to Gillian and Dave McIntosh of Abbotsford was released from hospital on Wednesday (Nov. 25) while Gillian continues to fight for her life after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
B.C. mom with COVID-19 still fighting for life while newborn baby now at home

Son was delivered Nov. 10 while Gillian McIntosh was in an induced coma

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will battle it out in a game of ‘Among Us’ that will be livestreamed on Twitch Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (The Canadian Press, Associated Press)
Jagmeet Singh, AOC to fight it out in ‘Among Us’ video game on Twitch

Game will be livestreamed on Friday, Nov. 27

The Rutland IGA is located in Willow Park Shopping Centre at 590 BC-33. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)
Customer asked to mask up, throws hot coffee at Kelowna IGA employee

The woman grabbed cat food on her way out when she refused to wear a mask

B.C. Premier John Horgan, a Star Trek fan, can’t resist a Vulcan salute as he takes the oath of office for a second term in Victoria, Nov. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)
Horgan names 20-member cabinet with same pandemic team

New faces in education, finance, economic recovery

Police service dog Fitz helped track and rescue a lost hiker and his dog in Kelowna. (Kelowna RCMP)
Okanagan police dog Fitz dies of cancer

Fitz recently helped locate a lost hiker in the Central Okanagan

Most Read