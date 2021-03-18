The City of Vernon recently approved a goose cull to aid in population control. (Tyler Olsen - Abbotsford News)

The City of Vernon recently approved a goose cull to aid in population control. (Tyler Olsen - Abbotsford News)

Taylor: Geese get no respect

Is it a pest or a point of pride? Columnist Jim Taylor looks at Canadian geese

I remember one of life’s sensory pleasures, walking barefoot on the mudflats at Hopewell Rocks Park at the top of the Bay of Fundy, feeling the sun-warmed red mud squishing up between my toes.

It was almost sacramental — like having my feet gently massaged by Jesus’ hands in the Upper Room.

It’s much less pleasant when the stuff squishing between one’s toes is goose poop.

Unfortunately, poop is what Canada Geese are best known for.

They be-fowl (pun, sorry) parks and golf courses and beaches with little pretzels of grey-green excrement.

It’s actually quite good fertilizer – chemically, 2-4-2 – but it’s almost impossible to walk through goose-populated areas like Vancouver’s Lost Lagoon in Stanley Park without getting some on your shoes.

As a result, Canada Geese have become undesirable.

Having realized they have little to fear from human presence, and much to gain from human food waste, many geese no longer migrate south. They’ve become permanent residents.

The City of Vernon decided to cull its resident geese. Kelowna and Vancouver prefer to addle goose eggs, shaking the eggs to kill the unhatched goslings within. Much like aborting a human fetus, I suppose.

U.S. cities have rounded up excess migrants and euthanized them – typically, by asphyxiation with automotive exhaust. The same method, it occurs to me now, that Robert Latimer used to end his daughter Tracy’s life, for which he received a 10-year prison sentence.

I’m almost surprised that the Trump administration didn’t slap a punitive tariff on migratory Canada Geese.

And yet Canada Geese have a number of admirable characteristics that we humans might emulate.

They are monogamous, for example. They mate for life. If one dies, the other may seek a new mate. Otherwise, they are totally faithful to each other.

When flying in that famous V-formation, they take turns providing leadership.

They share household duties. Both parents feed their young. Both guard the nest. Both will vigorously defend their offspring against any perceived threat.

One time, leading a group of Scouts through a marsh, our group came too close to a nest. A black-and-grey apparition exploded from the reeds. It rushed at us, neck extended, hissing, beak snapping, six-foot wings flapping, ready to beat us to a pulp.

We fled.

When Hiram Walker ran a distillery here in Lake Country, they used guard geese, not guard dogs. Personally, I think I’d rather face a snarling dog. At least it can only attack at ground level.

I suspect that even a bear would back away from a gaggle of geese all attacking at once.

I remember being in Hazelton, in northern B.C., one spring when migrating geese returned to their summer breeding grounds. I could hear the geese, long before I could see them – a cacophony of squawks blending together into a single unbroken tone.

And then they came over the height of Rocher de Boule, the massive rock mountain that dominates the Skeena valley. Hundreds of them. Thousands of them. They spread across the sky like nodes in a net.

I held my breath in awe.

And I rejoiced. In what, for what, I don’t know. Perhaps just being Canadian.

My soul lifted towards them, with them. The geese had come home.

Jim Taylor lives in Lake Country: rewrite@shaw.ca

READ MORE: Vernon walkers bring smiles to neighbourhood

READ MORE: One year later: The Hearts of the Okanagan

@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: A shift in cultural norms and standards

Just Posted

Downtown Vernon Association marketing director Peter Kaz, left, and executive director Susan Lehman, right, present a $4,000 cheque to Okanagan Screen Arts’ Save Our Towne Cinema fundraising co-chairs Susan Hodgson and Donna Elliott, centre, on March 17, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
WATCH: Downtown association backs fundraiser for historic Vernon theatre

$4K donation brings Okanagan Screen Arts’ Save Our Towne Cinema to one-third mark in goal

The City of Armstrong is taking steps to add clarity and definitions to its dog control bylaw. (File photo)
City of Armstrong unleashing revamped dog control bylaw

Changes will add and clarify definitions around ‘dangerous and aggressive’ dogs

The Vernon School District has reduced its originally proposed bus fee hike for the 2021-22 year following outcry from local parents. (News Bulletin file)
School district settles on lower Vernon bus fee hike after pushback from parents

School District 22 is increasing fees to cover a $195,000 busing shortfall

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
31 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Sixteen individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, five of whom are in critical care

BX Swan Lake Fire Rescue responded to a third burn pile call in 24 hours Wednesday, March 17, just before 4 p.m. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
BX Swan Lake Fire Rescue back in the grass

Department responds to third burn pile call in 24 hours Wednesday, March 17

Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Four additional deaths, no new health care outbreaks

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko pushes aside the puck on an effort to score by Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson during second period NHL action Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Gaudette scores shootout winner as Canucks dump Ottawa Senators 3-2

Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko improves to 7-1 in March

Cameron Ezzy has his ducks trained as pest control officers. Through his business, Slugs N’ Bugs for Lunch, he will come to your home and rid your garden of slugs. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: B.C. entrepreneur opens pest control business with ducks as employees

Slugs n’ Bugs For Lunch will take care of your garden pests naturally

The Sicamous RCMP arrested and charged a 16-year-old after the tires on two cars were slashed in the early hours of March 17. (File Photo)
Sicamous youth charged after tires slashed

Police were called to Elliott Crescent in the early hours of March 17

The City of Penticton approved a multi-million dollar revitalization plan for Skaha Lake Park Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (File photo)
Penticton approves multi-million dollar Skaha Lake Park revamp

The revitalization is estimated to cost between $2.8 million to $3.8 million

The many faces of Daon Glasgow. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)
Daon Glasgow sentenced for shooting transit cop in Surrey

He had been on mandatory release from prison on a Surrey manslaughter conviction when trigger was pulled in SkyTrain station shooting

(File photo)
South Okanagan RCMP recover more than 100 stolen car keys

Several other items believed to be stolen were also seized

Approximately 50 protesters gathered at Gyro Park in Penticton Friday, March 5 to protest council’s decision to close Victory Church Shelter. (Jesse Day - Western News)
BC Housing to use provincial powers to keep Penticton shelter open

Penticton council voted Tuesday to reject the shelter’s extension for a second time

Beachgoers at Penticton’s Okanagan Beach on June 10, 2020. According to Travel Penticton’s latest update to city council, it will take at least two years for the beaches to get back to being packed. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton tourism recovery years away

Destination Canada is estimating four to five years to return to normal

Most Read