Ed Witzke, who resides in Vernon, worked as a mall Santa in the Lower Mainland for 50 years. (Ed Witzke)

Working as mall Santa opens doors to magic

50 years wearing the red suit has given Ed Witzke an interesting outlook on life

I was a shopping mall Santa Claus for 50 years in the Lower Mainland. When asked, I still play my craft at private functions. Here is my interpretation of my career:

As a Santa, it fascinates me and gives insight as to who people really are. You learn of impactful lessons on how people overcome obstacles, find clarity in chaos and manage tough emotions with words.

Most see inspiration in everything and are thankful for everything that fuelled the trivial ins-and-outs in navigating the challenges of everyday and smallest details in life.

Santa Clausing exposes you to a side of people that are often hidden and mysterious — a part of intellectual life that is beautiful, very outgoing and ferociously smart.

You hear the deep sea captain telling you how he steers his ship in uncharted waters with strong head winds.

The young children telling you about their dreams and the magic you, as a Santa, hold.

The veterinarian who speaks to you about how he has brought helpless animals back to life.

Old Testament scholars share with you decades of old prophecy filled with hopes, faith, blessings and spiritually-grasping happiness with hearts and souls full of love.

The most exciting, the most pleasurable thing about this is that these stories are utterly serious, utterly real, utterly personal and yet stunningly true. It is very touching. As a Santa Claus, you need to look like the world you serve and that is everybody and everything in it.

Ed Witzke, who resides in Vernon, worked as a mall Santa for 50 years in B.C.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pawsative Pups: The ‘howl’idays are here

Just Posted

Working as mall Santa opens doors to magic

50 years wearing the red suit has given Ed Witzke an interesting outlook on life

Editorial: A time of giving

There’s a lot of good out there

BX students bring Christmas cheer

PHOTOS: School Christmas concert, Sleigh Ride, directed by Ms. Norris

Gerry Christmas, Okanagan!

Okanagan man embraces his family name and its accompanying holiday spirit

North Okanagan concert celebrates 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth

Community Concert Association production review

QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas?

Put your knowledge of the holiday to the test with these 20 questions

Tulameen B.C. isolated for days after snow storm

A late December blizzard isolated a small B.C. community for several days.… Continue reading

RCMP rescue dog from ledge in Peachland

‘The owner and dog were both very happy to be reunited’

West Kelowna man accused of murdering wife granted bail

Kevin Costin is charged with second-degree murder related to the death of his wife in November 2015

RCMP investigating fourth child-luring incident in West Kelowna

The incident happened on Dec. 23 at a bus stop near McIver Road and McTaggart Road

OUTLOOK 2020: New B.C. rules for environment, Indigenous consultation

Placer mines, work camps have new restrictions on water use

The NBA’s showcase day – Christmas – has arrived

The Raptors have been waiting a long time to be part of NBA Christmas

VIDEO: Summerland homes show festive displays for the holiday season

Homes around the community have some unique and colourful displays this year

Taking care of each other is the ‘greatest’ Canadian holiday tradition: Trudeau

In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says it’s the season for giving

Most Read