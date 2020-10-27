Spallumcheen’s Lloyd Main stands behind his record-breaking 1,000 pound pumpkin at the weigh-in of the annual Pumpkin Growing contest, part of the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce’s Harvest Pumpkin Festival Saturday, Oct. 17, at the IPE Grounds. (AS Chamber Photo)

Spallumcheen’s Lloyd Main stands behind his record-breaking 1,000 pound pumpkin at the weigh-in of the annual Pumpkin Growing contest, part of the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce’s Harvest Pumpkin Festival Saturday, Oct. 17, at the IPE Grounds. (AS Chamber Photo)

1,000 lb pumpkin tips Armstrong scale

Spallumcheen’s Lloyd and Erma Main finish one-two with a pair of gourds totalling almost a ton

Good gourd.

Farmers and future farmers weighed their prized pumpkins on Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Armstrong Interior Provincial Exhibition Fairgrounds as part of the 20th Annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival hosted by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce.

The annual weigh-in is sponsored by Valley First.

“When we started the weigh-in 20 years ago, we didn’t realize what the future held in store,” said Sean Newton, chamber president.

The largest pumpkin grown by Lloyd Main weighed in at a whopping 1,000 pounds. Erma Main was close with her pumpkin tipping the scales at 967 pounds.

The Spallumcheen husband-wife combo was one-two in 2019 with Erma’s winning gourd weighing in at 797 pounds, 22 pounds heavier than Lloyd’s entry.

In the youth category, Kinley Pshyk‘s pumpkin weighed in at 214 pounds.

“Since May, local growers have been nurturing giant pumpkins using some top-secret methods,” weigh in volunteer Mike Paull said. “Some fertilizer, TLC and a sunshade will help grow a heavy pumpkin but good weather also helps.”

The winner in the adult category will receive $500 while the youth winner will receive $50 thanks to Valley First.

Scott Carley of Langley currently holds the record for the biggest Giant Pumpkin in B.C. at 1,543 pounds.

“We encourage everyone to think about growing a pumpkin for next year’s competition. Who knows we might have an 1,100-pound pumpkin,” said Newton with a smile. “The Township of Spallumcheen is where farming comes first.”

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Pumpkins big – really big – and small invade Armstrong’s IPE Grounds


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsFoodgardening

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Pumpkin Growing contest volunteer Barry Noonan marks down Kinley Pshyk’s youth entry winning gourd of 214 pounds during the annual event Saturday, Oct. 17, at the IPE Grounds, part of the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce’s annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival. (AS Chamber Photo)

Pumpkin Growing contest volunteer Barry Noonan marks down Kinley Pshyk’s youth entry winning gourd of 214 pounds during the annual event Saturday, Oct. 17, at the IPE Grounds, part of the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce’s annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival. (AS Chamber Photo)

Previous story
VIDEO: Bobcat causes stir in Kamloops neighbourhood

Just Posted

Spallumcheen's Lloyd Main stands behind his record-breaking 1,000 pound pumpkin at the weigh-in of the annual Pumpkin Growing contest, part of the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce's Harvest Pumpkin Festival Saturday, Oct. 17, at the IPE Grounds. (AS Chamber Photo)
1,000 lb pumpkin tips Armstrong scale

Spallumcheen’s Lloyd and Erma Main finish one-two with a pair of gourds totalling almost a ton

The Remembrance Day Ceremony at Kal Tire Place will not take place this year due to COVID-19. (Morning Star file photo)
Remembrance Day closed to public in Vernon and Coldstream

Traditional events cannot take place under current health rules

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)
Crime spree ends with foot race through downtown Vernon

Alberta man arrested after dining and dashing, crashing car into police cruisers

Vernon's 28 Street will be closed between 41 and 39 Avenues from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (Black Press file photo)
Detour in effect on 31st Street in Vernon

Motorists to face small detour to avoid sanitary line work

Pringles.
Morning Start: The inventor of the Pringles can is now buried in one

Your morning start for Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. shatters COVID-19 records with 817 weekend cases; masks now expected indoors

Three people have died over the past three reporting periods

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Aberdeen Hall and St. Joseph Catholic School have confirmed cases of COVID-19. (Aberdeen Hall Preparatory School - Facebook)
COVID-19 cases confirmed at two private Kelowna schools

Aberdeen Hall and St. Joseph Catholic School communities have been made aware

The voting station mimicked a real voting station in Nicole Choi’s classroom at Chilliwack middle school on Oct. 22, 2020, where students had to show their ID (student cards), be checked off a list, and mark a secret ballot behind a screen. (Jessica Peters/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. students choose NDP majority in mock election

More than 90,000 youth took part in school-based election process

Crew transport bus at the Trans Mountain pipeline project work site in Burnaby, March 2020. (Trans Mountain)
Check your workplace COVID-19 safety plans, Dr. Henry urges

Masks in public spaces, distance in lunchrooms for winter

B.C.’s Court of Appeal is in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Judgment reserved in Surrey Six slayings appeals

Six men were killed in suite 1505 of the Balmoral Tower in Whalley on Oct. 19, 2007

FILE – A woman smokes a marijuana joint at a “Wake and Bake” legalized marijuana event in Toronto on October 17, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Home nurse visits could play big role in reducing cannabis use, smoking in young mothers

The program, dubbed the BC Healthy Connections Project, involves public health nursing home visits

Kelowna City Hall has been vandalized overnight. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna City Hall hit by anti-pandemic vandalism

Graffiti condemning the virus appears overnight on City Hall

The COVID Alert app is seen on an iPhone in Ottawa, on Friday, July 31, 2020. Newfoundland and Labrador has signed on to use a new smartphone app that notifies users when they have been in close contact with a someone infected with COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
COVID Alert app has ‘been a challenge,’ not suitable for B.C. yet: Dr. Henry

App is currently operational in eight provinces

Most Read