$10K Tolko donation kicks off Vernon’s Raise a Reader campaign

Literacy Society of the North Okanagan raising funds, which are partially matched

Bryan Halvorson of the Tolko Log Haulers’ Group presents a $10,000 cheque to the Literacy Society of the North Okanagan, accepted by executive director Wendy Aasen. (Contributed)

Some long-standing local businesses have stepped up to raise readers in the community.

The Morning Star has joined Postmedia’s Raise a Reader campaign, to bring the fundraiser to the Literacy Society of the North Okanagan for the second year in a row.

To sweeten the pot, the Tolko Log Haulers’ Group has kicked off the campaign with a $10,000 donation.

“The goal is to raise $25,000 for the Literacy Society to help raise readers in the community,” Literacy Society executive director Wendy Aasen said.

The donation campaign, which is in effect until Oct. 15, has a partnership with Decoda Literacy Solutions and the province of B.C. which sees every donation topped up to almost double the value.

“This is the best time to donate as it will go so much further,” Aasen said.

The funds raised help kids become better readers and improve community literacy.

“The Literacy Society, with the help of its loyal volunteers, helps hundreds of children become more confident, capable readers through the Reading Together and Skills Boost Programs,” Aasen said.

The society has also provided hundreds of Books Babies and Kindies to promote an early love of reading. And they have a new location (4705A 29th St. VIT 5C1) near the Village Green Shopping Centre, which will facilitate programming onsite.

Usually, the Literacy Society hosts the Adult Spelling Bee, but public health restrictions due to COVID-19 have halted the fundraiser for two years now.

Give online at literacysociety.ca, by cheque, or e-transfer to info@literacysociety.ca.

Volunteers are also welcomed to help facilitate the love of reading through the society’s programs.

