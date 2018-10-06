11th Annual Dancing with the Vernon Stars Breaks Records

A net total of $151,283 was raised through the event with all proceeds going to support Hospice programs and services.

The 11th annual Dancing with the Vernon Stars broke fundraising records.

The event took place at the Vernon Lodge on Friday, Sept. 28 at the Vernon Lodge and raised a total of $224,150 for Hospice House. With a fundraising goal of $150,000 going into the event, due to the dedication and tremendous community support received from the dancers and the North Okanagan community, NOHS is pleased to announce that a net total of $151,283 has been raised which will go directly to support Hospice programs and services.

Related: 11th annual Dancing with the Vernon Stars took place Friday at the Vernon Lodge

Related: 11th annual Dancing with the Vernon Stars goes Friday night

“We are delighted that Lake City Casinos joined us as title sponsor this year. Lake City Casinos is a strong supporter of Hospice and we are so pleased that they teamed up with us again at our marquee fundraising event. The net proceeds from Dancing with the Vernon Stars are a large component of the $700,000 that Hospice is required to fundraise annually” said Ruth Edwards, Executive Director of NOHS.

Over 430 people attended the sold out event which included dinner, a silent and live auction, dance performances by 10 couples followed by a dance for everyone to join in, that featured local area DJ, Jeff Haymaker.

The dancers worked tirelessly from April to September to raise funds for the Society leading up to the event plus received professional training from local dance studios to get ready for their performances. This year’s coaches included Heather Stranks and Jens Goerner of City Dance, Tracy Kaye Holly of TKH Dance Company, and Olivia Grayce of SODANCE.

The 10 dance couples who took part in the 2018 event included: Susie and Brent Helland, Beatrice Weir and David Scarlatescu, Sarah Moorhouse and Darcy Helmle, Jaye Coward and Sean Ling-Allen, Fiona Hook and Kira Hook, Lukas Erickson and Austin Ridley, Holly and Andy Stein, Terri and Joe Deuling, Brittany Wright and Nick Jacob, and Kristi Bieber and Aaron Nasipayko.

At the end of the performances, three Awards were presented. Winners included:

Community Favourite Award: Sarah Moorhouse (Okanagan Restoration Services) and Darcy Helmle (Pacific Coastcom – Telus) for raising the most funds at a total of $23,055 before the event. Judges’ Favourite Award: Jaye Coward (Farm Bound) and Sean Ling-Allen (Curlew Orchard) for the highest scoring dance performance. Fan Favourite Award: Jaye Coward (Farm Bound) and Sean Ling-Allen (Curlew Orchard) who received the most votes purchased during the evening.

“Dancing with the Vernon Stars continues to be a successful fundraising event for Hospice and we are grateful to our Event Manager, Gina Watson, and to all those involved for helping us to exceed our fundraising goal,” said Leslie Harvey, Financial Officer of NOHS. “The dedication and enthusiasm of our dancers, sponsors, coaches, judges, volunteers and organizers is incredible.”

“On behalf of those we serve, we thank the community of the North Okanagan for their support of end-of-life care in Vernon and area,” said Edwards.

NOHS is looking for dancers for Dancing with the Vernon Stars 2019 which will take place on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre. Couples are asked to fundraise a minimum of $5,000 prior to the event, are provided with 10 free dance lessons by our coaches and are required to be available on April 10, 2019 for the launch party at the Schubert Centre.

Anyone interested in becoming a dancer in 2019 is asked to contact NOHS at vernonstars@gmail.com .

Related: FestiKAL Fundraiser for Vernon Dancing With the Stars deemed a success

Related: Dancing with the Vernon Stars returns Friday

Related: Vernon’s Record City transports to Latin dance hall

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

