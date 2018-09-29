11th annual Dancing with the Vernon Stars took place Friday at the Vernon Lodge

Final numbers raised for Hospice will become available later this week.

Holly and Andy Stein were the first couple to take to the dance floor Friday. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

Lots of toe-tapping, hip swaying, booty-shaking fun was had with some great results for charity during the Dancing With the Vernon Stars. After months of fundraising, dance practice and anticipation, 10 couples took to the dance floor at Vernon Lodge Friday night.

The 11th annual Dancing with the Vernon Stars, presented by Lake City Casino, was sold out and included dinner, the judged competition followed by a party hosted by DJ Haymaker.

This year, Vernon’s stars include: Holly and Andy Stein, Sarah Moorhouse and Darcy Helmle, Beatrice Weir and David Scarlatescu, Lukas Erickson and Austin Ridley, Brittany Wright and Nick Jacob, Terri and Joe Deuling, Kristi Bieber and Aaron Nasipayko, Susie and Brent Helland, Fiona and Kira Hook, and Jaye Coward and Sean Allen-Ling.

Winners were: community favourite Sarah Moorhouse with Okanagan restoration services and Darcy Helme with PacificCoastCom-Telus and Judge favourite and fan favourite Jaye Coward with Farm Bound and San Ling-Akken with Curlew Orchards.

The yearly event is a major fundraiser for the North Okanagan Hospice Society. Each of this year’s contestants was asked to raise $5,000 for the charity prior to tonight’s event, with an overall goal of $150,000 total.

“Fundraising continues to be an integral part of the NOHS funding model. We are grateful to the residents of the North Okanagan for their generosity,” said Hospice Financial Officer Leslie Harvey. “With tremendous community support, commitment and enthusiasm, events like Dancing with the Vernon Stars continue to be successful.”

Last year, the event broke records by raising over $200,000 for the North Okanagan Hospice Society. The final numbers for this year’s fundraiser will be available later this week as final donations come in and are counted.

Event organizer Gina Watson wishes to thank all sponsors of the event for their generosity, This includes: Title sponsor Lake City Casino, Great West Equipment, The Vernon and Pleasant Valley Funeral Home (Dignity), Nolans Pharmasave, Nixon Wenger, Sun Life Financial, Gudeit Bros Contracting, Davidson Pringle, Paradigm Naturopathic Medicine, RBC Wealth Management, Alternatives Funeral Services, Southward Medical Supplies, Summit Financial, Noir Salon and Boutique, Deuling Law, Okanagan Restoration, Central Animal Hospital, Rossworn Henderson LLP, Valley First, Bloom Wellness, In-kind suppliers, Sun FM, Tambellini Design, Sproing Creative, Paul Auctioneer, New Horizon Productions, Vernon Lodge, DJ Haymaker, Stage Right and Wayside.

