$1K donation supports struggling North Okanagan teens

The Emily Dahl Foundation will present a cheque to Teens Count Too on Dec. 14

Struggling youth in the North Okanagan have been given a boost by the Emily Dahl Foundation.

At the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Dec. 14, the foundation will present a cheque for $1,000 to Teens Count Too, an organization that helps to minimize the impact of youth poverty in the North Okanagan and gives teens in need a hand during Christmas and graduation.

“We are just thrilled by this donation from The Emily Dahl Foundation. We are a small group and depend on donations, all our funds go directly to the teens, matching the goal of The Emily Dahl Foundation which is to help others,” said Claire Wilkins of Teens Count Too.

“This is a wonderful contribution by The Emily Dahl Foundation. Teens Count Too is a great beneficiary,” said Leanne Hammond, executive director of Community Foundation of the North Okanagan.

The Emily Dahl Foundation was established following the death of Emily Dahl, who took her own life in 2019 at 18 years old. The foundation supports groups that are “focused on compassion” like Teens Count Too.

