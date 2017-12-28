The scouts after completing a hike in Enderby this summer. (Contributed)

1st BX Scouts collecting Christmas trees Jan.6

Get rid of your tree, help the local scouts

The holidays are coming to close — all that’s left now is the clean-up, and the 1st BX Scouting members are ready to help residents clear out the Christmas clutter.

On Jan. 6, the 1st BX Beaver Scouts, Cub Scouts, Scouts, Venturer Scouts, parents and volunteer leaders (Scouters) will hold their fourth annual tree up and bottle drive in support of scout programming.

For a suggested minimum donation of $5, Scouter Kevin Bader says volunteers will come to your home that day and pick up “holiday empties” and discarded Christmas trees. The drive includes homes located “anywhere in the Coldstream and Vernon area.

To get your home added to the list of stops, contact Amanda at 778-475-1135 or Shawna at 250-558-5688. Bottles can be picked up at the same time or dropped off at Beairsto Elementary School between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Jan.6, when volunteers will be helping the younger scouts sort bottles, while the older kids help with pick-up.

Money raised from the drive will go “directly” to fund gear and outdoor learning events for local youth.

“This is our big annual event,” said Bader. “We have no paid staff, it’s all volunteers, so this event is great for us because we can work with our hands, provide a service to the community and raise a bit of money for our program.”

“It’s a great day,” added 1st BX Youth Commissioner, Taylor Clark.

“We work together, while helping people at the same time.”

Erin Christie

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

