2019 IPE tickets are on sale now

The theme for next year’s annual exhibition and stampede in Armstrong is ”Horsin’ Around”.

They aren’t “horsin’ around” — just in time for your Christmas Shopping, 2019 IPE tickets are now officially on sale.

Don’t miss out and purchase them early. To purchase tickets, visit the IPE website at https://www.armstrongipe.com or visit the Armstrong office. Presale family and midway ride bracelets and tickets are also now available and could make great gifts or stocking stuffers.

IPE Memberships are also on sale; purchase a membership and become a part of the IPE Family. Members are invited to the Annual General Meeting every February. The team also welcomes members to volunteer during the fair. Again, these can be found on the home page of the IPE website and click on the membership order form. Each membership costs $35 per year. The card will also allow you to enter the fair for all five days of the 2019 fair.

