40 years, 40 vendors: Vernon outdoor farmer’s market returns

The Farmer’s market will take place Monday and Thursday from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. until the end of October

Come rain or shine, the Vernon Farmer’s Market is officially back. This year marks a major milestone for the market: four decades of local food and products being offered.

The last indoor market took place on March 22. After a few weeks off, the market moved outside. The season officially kicked off Thursday, April 18.

“We have about 40 vendors today and we’re braving it in the rain. You’ve got to take the rainy days with the sunny days,” said Ingrid Baron, market manager.

“We’re going to be here Easter Monday too and there’s supposed to be sun so hopefully everyone will come then.”

The market takes place in the parking lot at Kal Tire Place every Monday and Thursday from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. until the end of October.

Related: Vernon Farmer’s Market marks 40th anniversary

Related: Vernon Winter Farmer’s Market kicked off Friday

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

