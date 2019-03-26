Annette Sharkey (Stock photo)

4th annual Multicultural Community Champions announced

The goal of the Multicultural Community Champion program is to celebrate multiculturalism and show how diversity strengthens our community by highlighting the contributions of local residents.

Following a public nomination process, ten local individuals have been named the 2019 Multicultural Community Champions by the Social Planning Council for the North Okanagan.

A ceremony was held in their honour on Saturday, March 23 . Champions, their families, nominators and past champions will attend the event at the Vernon Campus of Okanagan College.

The Champions have been introduced by Annette Sharkey, Executive Director of the Social Planning Council and acknowledged by Eric Foster, MLA Vernon-Monashee for their commitment to supporting culture and diversity in our community.

The individuals named as 2019 Multicultural Community Champions were (in alphabetical order): Laura Hockman, Jas Khatra, Sheldon Louis, Marjorie Mackie, Toshie Okada, Umang Patel, Monika Schrott, Amanda Shatzko, Rosalinda Smelser, and Rachael Zubick.

“These individuals contribute in so many ways to our community through sharing their culture, volunteerism, and in their work,” said Sharkey.

“The program is successful in part because the stories are published monthly in the Vernon Morning Star and posted at various locations around the city, helping to highlight the contributions of these amazing people in the community,” Sharkey said.

The Social Planning Council is the host agency for the Thompson Okanagan Respect Network. Funding for this initiative was provided by the Province of B.C.

Criteria for the nominees are that they be connected to a diverse cultural background, contribute back to our community through entrepreneurship, career, stewardship, mentorship or volunteerism, and are willing to share their cultural story publicly.

