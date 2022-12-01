$530K raised for new CT scanner at Vernon hospital

The Vernon community and the Galbraith Family Foundation raised a combined $530,000 for a new CT scanner at Vernon Jubilee Hospital on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (Submitted photo)

The Vernon community stepped up in a big way for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital (VJH) Foundation.

Giving Tuesday, a global day of philanthropy, took place Nov. 29. Funds raised went towards getting a much needed second CT scanner at VJH.

This Giving Tuesday raised $265,000 to double CT scanning capacity in the North Okanagan, and the donations went twice as far as the Galbraith Family Foundation matched all donations for a total of $530,000.

“This is fantastic! I’m always inspired by how the community comes together for a great cause. Thank you to everyone who joined us this Giving Tuesday, we’re honoured to match your gifts. In the many matching initiatives that I’ve been involved with over the years, this is the first time that we’ve raised this much around one day of giving. I’m amazed and so pleased,” said Mr. Galbraith.

“With three generations of Galbraiths born here, we know how critical it is to have the best equipment for our medical staff to offer the best quality of care. This expansion is so important: Having two top-of-the line CT scanners at VJH will reduce wait times and save the lives of our families and friends,” Galbraith added.

The price point for a new CT scanner is $6.3 million, but the VJH Foundation only had $900,000 left to raise when it launched its annual Light a Bulb campaign on Nov. 15. The community responded with $100,000 in the first week.

“As a community we should be so proud of what we’ve accomplished today,” said Kate McBrearty, Foundation executive director. “It’s been so inspiring to see this overwhelming support and generosity for Giving Tuesday and our CT Scanner campaign. We’ve been moved by the sharing of stories of why people give. Every gift, no matter the amount makes such a profound difference. We’re so grateful to the Galbraith family for initiating this extraordinary groundswell of community support on this giving day.”

For more information and to donate, visit vjhfoundation.org/light-a-bulb-ct-scanner.

The VJH Foundation, a registered charity, works closely with Interior Health to help advance healthcare services in North Okanagan communities. They support the purchase of urgently needed equipment and patient care initiatives to help improve healthcare for people in the area.

Brendan Shykora

Donationmedical devicesVernon