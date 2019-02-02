Historic photo: The Vernon Winter Carnival parade float for NOCA takes to the streets in 1967. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives)

59th annual Vernon Winter Carnival Parade: route and road closures

The parade is set to start at noon.

The 59th annual Vernon Winter Carnival Parade takes place today (Sat. Feb. 2) from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. in Vernon.

The City of Vernon has advised drivers to be aware of road closures at this time.

Staging areas for the parade are between 29th Avenue and 43rd Avenue, and 27th Street and 31 Street. The parade route starts at noon on 43rd Avenue and will travel southbound on 27th Street, westbound on 30th Avenue, and northbound on 31st Street. Staff will be located at 35th Avenue and 31 Street locations to let emergency vehicles across if needed.

These roads are currently closed (started at 8a.m.)and will continue until 2 p.m.

