A hat trick of trails

Coldstream blessed with three walking trails within an hour apart

By HAROLD SELLERS

For The Morning Star

In Coldstream there is an opportunity to enjoy a walk on three trails, all within about an hour and without walking on any ground a second time.

This walking route uses the Kidston Road Pathway, the Palfrey Path and a short section of Palfrey Drive West. Linking these together into a loop are Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park trails between the Red and Water Tower gates.

There are two convenient locations to begin the walk. Kal Park’s Red Gate is one of them.

But let’s start from the corner of Palfrey Drive West and Cunliffe Road in Coldstream. This is just outside the Water Tower Gate for the park. We park at the intersection.

Walking west on Palfrey Drive, beside orchards, we look across Kalamalka Lake to the seed orchard, the Commonage and Kal Beach. Palfrey Drive ends where some private driveways turn left or right, but a paved walking trail continues straight.

The Palfrey Path joins the paved Kidston Road Pathway, which parallels the road from Coldstream Creek Road to the Red Gate. As we turn left towards Kal Park, we soon cross Kidston Road, all the while enjoying scenic Kalamalka Lake and the surrounding hillsides.

Having walked about 1.5 km we arrive at the Red Gate. Straight ahead we are on the Corral Trail.

Soon we make a left turn on the Comin’ Round the Mountain Trail. This is an easy and beautiful walk in Kal Park. We can take our time and look around.

As we near the end of our walk, we watch for the trail to our left that takes us out of the park and past the water tower. Down the laneway and we are back to our car. The total walk has been about 3 kilometres and, depending upon our speed, taken an hour, more or less.

(Harold Sellers is a director with the Ribbons of Green Trails Society)

Christmas tree options abound

