A little rain couldn’t stop the parade at Oyama Fun Day

The day was filled with a pancake breakfast, silent auction, parade, and bouncy house

The rain didn’t stop the party at Oyama Fun Day.

Families gathered at the Oyama Community Hall Sunday morning for a pancake breakfast before hitting the sidewalks at 11 a.m. for the parade.

In the parade were decorated bikes, fire crews with dog Sparky, representatives for Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray, and the B.C. Lions Club.

Vendors filled up the area outside the community hall, kids could enjoy a bouncy house in the back field, and dogs were living it up in the agility area.

Inside the hall, people could bid on a number of silent auction items, baked goods were up for sale, and tickets sold out early to the Peep Peep Poop.

What is that?

Participants purchase a piece of grid in hopes the chicken will poop on their chosen spot to earn some extra cash in their pocket.

Someone selling the tickets told the Calendar the contest used to be done with cows!

The day concluded at 3 p.m. with faces painted, blue cotton candy tongues, and a few wet toes after splashing in puddles.

