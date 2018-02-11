A long walk on a cloudy day

A few shots taken on a walk along the Swan Lake Nature Reserve last weekend.
@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
A few shots taken on a walk along the Swan Lake Nature Reserve last weekend.
@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
All part of the fun and frivolity as the 58th annual Vernon Winter Carnival winds down
Seven players with the San Diego Saints are in Canada for the first time
Vernon’s Emma Lunder was 54th in Saturday’s women’s biathlon individual sprint
John Bjornstrom earned notoriety from living on the run, stealing supplies to survive
Riders on specialized motorcycles put on a high-octane show for spectators in Sicamous.
Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.
It was a day of wins in hockey, snowboarding and freestyle skiing
Penticton skier stumbles on final run during 2018 PyeongChang Olympics
Clark told gathering in Ottawa B.C. NDP’s new moves could make businesses think twice in investing
Most of the slopestyle competitors will also compete in the big air event in PyeongChang
A guide to watching Penticton athlete Andi Naude compete at the Olympics
Even on overcast days, clouds can be beautiful