A magical dance comes to Vernon

The 21st annual father daughter ball took place last night at the Vernon Lodge.
All proceeds for “Cinderella’s Ball” support local children’s project of silver star rotary. All attendees a portrait, dinner with a chocolate buffet for dessert, dancing, prizes, a balloon burst, silent Auction and the crowning of a princess.
The Father Daughter Ball is one of several events put on each year by the Vernon Silver Star Rotary, other events include the Rotary Ride, annual school barbecues and CPR training.
