A magical evening comes to Vernon

The Father-Daughter Ball takes places this Friday in Vernon

Fathers and daughters will dress to impress this Friday as they come together for a magical evening in support of a great cause.

Taking place at the Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre, the Father-Daughter Ball will support local children’s projects of the Silver Star Rotary.

The evening includes dinner, dancing, door prizes and crowing of a princess.

The Father Daughter Ball is one of several events put on each year by the Vernon Silver Star Rotary, other events include the Rotary Ride, annual school barbecues and CPR training.

Registration is now closed for Friday’s event, but more information can be found here.

