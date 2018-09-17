A new society supporting Vernon seniors

Our vision is a centre that provides a safe place for seniors to join in recreational activities.

Age Action Society of BC, founded in Vernon, is a non-profit organization and a registered charity.

Our focus is on the well-being of the older adults and helping to keep them in their homes longer. Age Action Society of BC does not receive regular or core funding and depends on registration fees and donations to support its programs and services.

Our vision is to create a centre which not only provides information on local support services, programs and events but will provide a safe place for seniors to join in recreational activities. Our goals in the near future will be to assist caregivers through a support group, provide workshops for recreation and therapy and hold information sessions to educate and create awareness on issues, products etc.

“Creating awareness on the aging issues is not going to be an easy feat,” Director Leslie says, “no one wants to think of themselves as getting old, not when they’ve only just retired, have small grandchildren, are Caregivers or have plans on travelling.”

We currently offer an adult day program from our new location at Unit 5 Discovery Plaza. The program runs Monday and Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 9 to noon with plans to extend hours and days of the week.

We look forward to offering more programs and services that will provide socializing, recreation, mental activities and physical activities for the aging adults.

Join us at our open house on Thursday, Sept 20 from 2 to 4 pm . For information or to register for the program please call 778-212-5161.

