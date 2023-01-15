Brian Bonenfant woke up Friday morning, Jan. 13, 2023, to find 12 deer resting in his backyard. (Brian Bonenfant photo)

‘A record number’: Vernon man finds 12 deer in back yard

Brian Bonenfant is used to seeing deer in his back yard, but not this many

Brian Bonenfant woke up Friday morning to find not one, not two but a dozen deer in his yard.

The Vernon man lives on Dallas Road just south of the Vernon airport. He usually checks his back yard to see if any deer are sleeping in the snow.

“Sure enough there were eight deer I could see from my vantage point,” he said. “I hurriedly slapped my parka on and grabbed my camera phone. I walked out onto my back deck and they rose up and stared at me. There were four more laying next to the hedge slightly out of view.”

Bonenfant stomped his feet and yelled to try to get the deer moving, “but it seemed like they wanted to sleep a little longer.”

“Finally I was able to get them moving through my neighbor’s yard and out onto Dallas Road,” he said. “I often get deer but this was a record number!”

