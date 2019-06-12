ACNO presents Summer Solstice event for the Arts

The money raised at this event will be used to create a legacy fund for the ACNO

Friday, June 21 is the 2019 summer solstice and the ACNO is celebrating with a dinner and wine evening event. (Contributed)

The Arts Council of the North Okanagan will help you recapture the moment you fell in love with the Okanagan on Friday, June 21, at the inaugural Summer Solstice for the Arts dinner and wine evening event.

The money raised at this event will be used to create a legacy fund for the ACNO, which will be dedicated to promoting a vibrant arts and culture community in the North Okanagan.

“The intimate evening will celebrate local ‘Excellence in the Arts’ and will showcase a wearable art fashion show, visual artists creating pieces in real time, and acoustic music,” said ACNO Board Member and co-organizer, Allison Jaquish.

“It will be a night for people to get together with friends and family to enjoy a farm-to-table dinner, local wine, and local artistic talent.”

The event is set along the shores of Okanagan Lake at the Paddlewheel Hall.

“It’s a chance for members of the community to celebrate the cultural offerings of our area in a unique setting,” says Amanda Shatzko, Chair of the ACNO Board. “The ACNO is very excited about this event, which we hope to host on an annual basis going forward.”

Tickets are available for purchase online at Eventbrite under ‘Summer Solstice for the Arts’ and through the ACNO’s Facebook page.

