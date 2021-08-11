Adaptive Amazing Race on track for Vernon

CRIS will host Aug. 25 race, a spin on the hit TV show

The first Adaptive Amazing Race will be held this month in Kelowna and Vernon. (CBST Adventures/Web photo)

A local non-profit is bringing a beloved competition to Vernon and Kelowna residents focused on inclusion.

The Community Recreational Initiatives Society (CRIS) is hosting the Adaptive Amazing Race Aug. 20 in Kelowna and Aug. 25 in Vernon in support of those with disabilities.

CRIS takes inspiration from the hit show The Amazing Race Canda where teams travel the world, completing physical and mental challenges that push them to their limits. However, this event will be accessible for everyone, no matter your ability.

Participants will get into teams of five and take on a course full of challenges, interfaced with adaptive equipment and designed to build connections within your team.

There are many ways to get involved including donating to participating teams, donating prizes or registering your team to compete in the race.

“We look forward to having you join the growing list of individuals and companies that believe in inclusion and accessible outdoors for everyone,” CRIS’ Shelley Buchanan Gilmore said.

Friday’s Kelowna event takes place at City Park while the Wednesday event in Vernon is at Polson Park.

The Adaptive Amazing Race marks CRIS’ 20th anniversary, Aug. 21. CRIS provided support and independent outdoor recreation and sport year-round with the largest fleet of adaptive equipment in the Interior and an army of volunteers,

To sponsor a team or sign up, visit trellis.org/adaptive-amazing-race-9.

