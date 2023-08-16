Adopted basset hound lands in Revelstoke after cross country voyage

When a Revelstoke couple decided they wanted to adopt a six-year-old basset hound, the dog began the more than 5,000 km journey from one side of the country to the other to her new home in Revelstoke.

“I contacted the Maritime Rescue and I just said ‘well, I have no idea how we would ever get her here, but if nobody is in line for the dog, we’re definitely interested’,” said Tracy Spannier.

Zara was located in Halifax, NS when she was surrendered to the Maritime Basset Hound Rescue (MBHR). After landing at the MBHR, Zara spent nine months waiting for the next family to adopt her. When locals, Tracy and Jarrett Spannier, adopted Zara, the adventure was on for the long-eared canine.

“A cross-country relay was just not even something we considered,” said Spannier.

Distance from an adoption centre can cause trouble for people looking to adopt an animal, which is when the Canadian Wings of Rescue (CWOR) comes in to help. The organization started 11 years ago. It partnered with animal shelters, organizations, and rehabilitation centres across the country to connect animals with forever homes, and veterinarians with the locations they’re needed. With its roster of volunteer pilots, the organization will fly animals to where they need to get to in the country.

Zara happily settled into her new home in Revelstoke (Canadian Wings of Rescue)

One of Zara’s prairie pilots was Jeff Helps, who flew her from near Winnipeg to Regina. Helps explained how he got involved with the organization. After a career with the Federal Government, Helps wanted to put his pilot’s license and airplane to good use.