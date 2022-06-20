Aerial views of Lumby grads leaving their marks

Lumby licenced drone pilot Jerry Mason captured this great photo of the Charles Bloom Secondary School’s Class of 2022 with their names painted onto Glencaird Street (Jerry Mason Photo)

To village residents, it’s a section of town known as Grad Hill. Or Cop Hill.

An inclined portion of the western end of Glencaird Street in the Village of Lumby – located beside the Lumby RCMP detachment – received its annual June colour-up.

The graduation class of Charles Bloom Secondary 2022 painted their names on the hill as is the tradition to mark the end of their public school years.

Lumby’s Jerry Mason is well-known in the village as the owner, manager and agent of its most famous four-legged resident, Cooper the border collie, who has become a social media maven in the popular Where is Cooper? segment on Facebook.

Mason is also a licenced drone pilot as he uses the airborne machine in his realty business, and he captured images of the students’ art post-paint on Glencaird Street.

He agreed to share them with the Morning Star. We’re glad he did.

READ MORE: Vernon high school students follow parent club’s lead

READ MORE: Caution urged with visible algae blooms on Wood Lake



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

droneGraduation 2022North Okanagan Regional District