Bill Wruck is all pinked out as he rides to the Chase arena from Haldane Elementary School. (Rick Koch photo)

Alberta bikers rally for bullied girl in Chase

Two groups of motorcycle-enthusiasts with an anti-bullying message bring gifts, support

The roar of motorcycle engines broke the afternoon calm in the village of Chase on Friday, May 10, as groups of bikers arrived to support a local school student who had been the victim of bullying.

The bikers, some of them mixing black leather with bright pink T-shirts, were in town for an anti-bullying rally in support of Samiya Noor, who has been the target of torment including racial slurs and physical violence at Haldane Elementary.

The ride to chase was organized by two groups of Alberta motorcycle enthusiasts who support children who experience bullying. The groups, Bullying Enns from Edmonton and Bikers are Buddies from Calgary organized the ride after hearing about the trouble Noor has been having.

The bikers met with Noor in the parking lot of the Art Holding Memorial Arena near the school.

Vicki Gustavson, Noor’s grandmother and guardian, said it is difficult to sum up what the visit meant to their family.

“When she came out she was really sad because she got bullied all day,” Gustavson said. “After she went over to the arena and saw all the bikers, I think she really cheered up.”

The bikers and members of the community met for a barbecue in a community park which Gustavson said was a good opportunity to get to know the bikers.

She said the visit from the bikers made Noor feel special.

Steve Bain (left) and Bill Wruck of Bullying Enns present Samiya Noor with a backpack at a large rally in the Chase arena parking lot in support of the young girl who has been the target of bullies at school. (Rick Koch photo)

