Cody Bradshaw, 2, and Macy Eathorne, 2, trick-or-treating in 2018. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

All ghosts and ghouls welcome for Enderby trick-or-treat trail

Participating businesses will be marked with orange and black balloons

It’s the big day for young trick-or-treaters, and Enderby businesses are making sure kids can take home a big haul this year.

Nearly 60 businesses will be giving out candy during Enderby’s second annual trick-or-treat trail, from Fisherman’s Direct Seafood to the Enderby Inn Beer Store (which, of course, will be handing out non-alcoholic treats for a change).

The trail opens at 2 p.m. and will run until 5 p.m. Participating businesses will be marked with orange and black balloons.

As well as a treat, kids will also receive an “action” card at each business to keep track of the exercise they put in on the trail.

See the full list of businesses below, courtesy of Enderby Recreation Coordinator Sheryl Hay:

