May marked Better Speech and Hearing Month. (contributed)

All the better for hearing: Coldstream council chambers get hearing loop

The Okanagan Accessibility group extend thanks to the District for the accommodations to ensure accessibility

Now equipped with an Auris hearing loop system, Coldstream Council chambers are becoming more accessible.

This new hearing loop system wirelessly transmits audio from the mixing console discreetly and conveniently to hearing aids when the “T-Coil” function is switched on. A dedicated loop amplifier sends the audio signal into a very thin copper cable that has been invisibly installed above the ceiling tiles.

Anyone within the “looped” area can switch on their hearing aids to the “T-Coil” position to wirelessly receive a very clear and engaging signal directly to their earpiece. Although most hearing aids have them, some potential users may not know how to switch them on. It is highly recommended that they see their audiologist to get connected.

The Okanagan Accessibility group, whose aim is to promote the importance of making our community accessible to everyone, no matter their ability level, have extended their thanks to the District by presenting the District with an Okanagan Accessibility decal to display for the accommodations made to ensure that the Municipal Hall is an accessible building for all members of the community.

In addition to the hearing loop in council chambers, other accommodations include: automatic door opener, a level entry, accessible washrooms, and disabled parking bays.

