Sandy the cat

Sandy the cat

AlleyCats adoption: Save a senior

Sandy and Clogdha are both looking for forever homes

A senior “lady” lost not one but two of her best friends recently, which left her without a home.

Sandy is a 12-and-a-half-year-old muted Calico cat whose human was unable to care for her after becoming very ill.

At the same time, her best friend, a Labradoodle, died.

Now, Sandy is looking for a new home that will have the patience for her broken heart.

She doesn’t care for other felines but she could be persuaded to like another dog friend if the right one comes along.

Sandy is available for adoption and is located at the Kelowna Petsmart located on Banks Road or fill out an application online Alleycatsalliance.Org.

Clogdha

Clogdha

The name Cloghda means big energy, who is a friend’s friend and has everlasting love.

And, that is just what Cloghda the cat embodies. She is three and a half years old, a tabby who isn’t fond of other cats but likes small dogs.

Cloghda will meet you at the door so you always feel welcomed home.

She is available for adoption at the Kelowna Petsmart located on Banks Road or fill out an application online Alleycatsalliance.Org.

READ MORE: Painting Pandosy: UBC Okanagan students create wildlife mural

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AdoptionCats

Previous story
Okanagan women’s voices speak up for Indigenous History Month
Next story
Vintage car show drives back to Vernon mall

Just Posted

Trevor Gill sits behind the wheel of his 1953 Chev Belair two-door hardtop which will be on display as Gill’s Vintage Car Club of Canada North Okanagan chapter’s Father’s Day Car Show returns Sunday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Village Green Centre. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vintage car show drives back to Vernon mall

Editors of Okanagan Women's Voices, Dr. Jeannette Armstrong, Dr. Lally Grauer and Dr. Janet MacArthur present an online panel discussion June 16. (Contributed)
Okanagan women’s voices speak up for Indigenous History Month

Investigations into a shooting at an Okanagan Landing townhouse complex continued Monday, June 6, three days after a man was killed. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
UPDATE: No new information on ‘targeted’ Vernon shooting

Vernon Fire Rescue Service crews, with help from BX-Swan Lake, Coldstream, and Armstrong-Spallumcheen fire departments, work on a fire in the 7200 block of Longacre Drive Wednesday, June 8. The fire started in one home and spread to a neighbouring structure. The homes were lost and two motorhomes were severely damaged. All residents of the homes got out safely. (City of Vernon photo)
Major fire destroys two Vernon homes