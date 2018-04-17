Amazing weekend for BC Tree Fruits Cider Co

BC Tree Fruits Cider Co was the winner of two awards at the 2018 Fest of Ale in Penticton

—Steven Lin

BC Tree Fruits Cider Co was the winner of two awards, Judges’ Choice Award and People Choice Award, at the 2018 Fest of Ale in Penticton B.C.

The first award, Judge’s Choice Award determined by a group of 9 industry experts, belongs to “Dad Bod,” which is a cider containing crab-apple/apple blend mixed with Amarillo and Belma hops. The second award, People Choice Award determined by festival attendees, is given to the new vintage Broken Ladder Pears & Peaches.

BC Tree Fruits Cider Co celebrates the enthusiasm of three generations in the BC Tree Fruits family in Okanagan Valley. They have launched their inaugural cider, Broken Ladder Apples across B.C. in 2015, and in Alberta in 2016, they added two new varieties, Pears and Apples & Hops.

“Both of these awards are equally important to us” said Shannon Forgues, Sales & Marketing Manager of BC Tree Fruits Cider Co. “We are thrilled by both the recognition of the judges and of the participants”.

Fest of Ale is Canada’s primary craft beer and craft cider festival, which is one of the largest and longest running beer festivals in the Pacific Northwest. Celebrating for the festival’s 23rd year, over 5500 people in two days attended the event to enjoy 65 craft beers and ciders.

The awards will be on exhibit at the tasting bar at 880 Vaughan Avenue. The tasting bar is an exciting place to taste BC Tree Fruits Ciders, purchase canned cider, or fill your growler with special cider mixings from the rotating tap.

In Spring 2017, the corporation has introduced the fourth cider, Pears & Peaches. Keeping its foundation, all Broken Ladder varieties includes 430+ growers and pickers who selected quality fruits on from the tree to the glass, resulting in the perfect recipe for a delicious craft cider with all the flavours nature intended.

All Broken Ladder cider remains true to the core with no added sugars or additives. All fruit is grown locally in Okanagan orchards by BC Tree Fruits growers.

