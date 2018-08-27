Andrew Allen Backyard Concert in Vernon raises funds for youth mental health

Andrew Allen Backyard Concert organizer Nadine Laraway-Toop (left) presented a cheque to Julia Payson, Executive Director for Canadian Mental Health Association, Vernon & District Branch. Funds will be designated to local youth mental health programs. (Submitted photo)

Smoky skies were no match for the stars that shone through the haze at the inspiring Andrew Allen Backyard Concert featuring Olivia Penalva and Taylor McKnight on Aug. 17.

Organized by Lavington resident Nadine Laraway-Toop, the gathering of nearly 100 friends and family featured music and a silent auction to raise funds for Canadian Mental Health Association, Vernon & District Branch.

“I wanted to do something for my friend who recently lost her son,” said Laraway-Toop. “By raising money for youth mental health programs we can honour Jordan’s memory while helping youth in our community so other parents don’t have to go through that pain.”

Jordan Mooney tragically passed away in May.

“When a family and a community loses a young person, it fractures so many lives,” said Julia Payson, Executive Director for CMHA Vernon & District. “Coming together as a community to remember Jordan and to support local mental health is a healing tribute. This is how we end stigma and when stigma ends, people can feel empowered to get the help they need.”

Funds of $3,500 will be designated to early intervention for mental wellness and suicide prevention programs for youth at CMHA.

“Our thanks go out to Nadine for organizing and hosting the event and to everyone for their support, from talented performers Andrew Allen, Olivia Penalva and Taylor McKnight, to the many businesses who donated items for the silent auction, and everyone who took part in the event,” said Payson.

Funds will support the Super Saturday Youth Mental Health Program which provides youth aged seven to 12 with confidence and social skills development through fun-filled and educational activities, and the Friday Night Live Program which provides youth aged 13 to 17 with a supportive environment to learn life skills, build a peer support network and take part in recreational activities.

“These programs change lives,” said Payson. “Over the years we have seen our youth grow into resilient, confident individuals who really care for each other and their community. This has such a positive impact on their family dynamic and far-reaching effects into all areas of their lives.”

Youth are referred to the program through school counsellors, physicians, local social service agencies and Interior Health.

“It is truly a wonderful program, one that my son looks forward to every month,” said Laurie,* mother of a Super Saturday youth participant.

They do things that he would otherwise not have the opportunity to do. It has helped him be more comfortable with mental illnesses and to realize that other people go through it too.”

