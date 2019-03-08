Annual Heritage Fair returned to Mission Hill Elementary

The second annual Heritage Fair returned to Mission Hill Elementary Friday. The biggest fair in Vernon this year, the event saw over 70 projects about Indigenous and Canadian history from students Grade 4-6.

“Last year, we had two kids make it all the way to the Provincial Fair in Squamish so it was a great enrichment and learning opportunity so hopefully we have the same success this year,” said Chad Soon, a Grade 5/6 teacher at Mission Hill.

Judges will choose 16 Mission Hill students to attend the Vernon Fair next month. Soon noted a total of 44 students from four local schools — Mission Hill, Silver Star Elementary, Okanagan Landing and Harwood Elementary — are invited to present their projects at the city’s fair in the hopes to earn a spot at the Regional Fair in Kelowna.

Soon said the judges are meeting Monday and the successful students will be informed Tuesday. The Vernon Fair takes place April 12.

Mission Hill hosted its 2nd annual Heritage Fair Friday. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
2019 Heritage Fair, Mission Hill Elementary. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
Harley Taylor, grade 6, did her project on the history of Seaton Secondary School. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
2019 Heritage Fair, Mission Hill Elementary. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
The Vernon museum attended the fair with some history in tow. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
Amolak Mann, grade 6, did her project on the Ogasawara family. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
Makenna Craig did her project on the olympians/skating duo Tessa Virtue & Scott Moir. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
Felicity Vance did her project on local artist/ Vernon muralist Michelle Loughery.(Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
Sylvie Drinkwater, grade 5, did her project on Viola Davis. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
2019 Heritage Fair, Mission Hill Elementary. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

