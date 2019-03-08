The second annual Heritage Fair returned to Mission Hill Elementary Friday. The biggest fair in Vernon this year, the event saw over 70 projects about Indigenous and Canadian history from students Grade 4-6.

“Last year, we had two kids make it all the way to the Provincial Fair in Squamish so it was a great enrichment and learning opportunity so hopefully we have the same success this year,” said Chad Soon, a Grade 5/6 teacher at Mission Hill.

Judges will choose 16 Mission Hill students to attend the Vernon Fair next month. Soon noted a total of 44 students from four local schools — Mission Hill, Silver Star Elementary, Okanagan Landing and Harwood Elementary — are invited to present their projects at the city’s fair in the hopes to earn a spot at the Regional Fair in Kelowna.

Soon said the judges are meeting Monday and the successful students will be informed Tuesday. The Vernon Fair takes place April 12.

