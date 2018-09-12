The Kalamalka Highlanders led the way for the 2017 Vernon Kidney Walk at Polson Park. This year’s walk takes place Sept. 23. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Annual Kidney Walk Returns to Polson Park

Event is set for Sept. 23

According to the B.C. Provincial Renal Agency, the number of British Columbians with kidney disease is growing every year, due to the aging population and increasing rates of heart disease and diabetes.

Kidneys have the important job of filtering blood; they remove waste products and extra fluid and flush them from your body as urine. When your kidneys don’t work right, wastes build up in your blood, causing sickness.

Related: Kidney Walk makes strides

Related: Walk/run in support of those with kidney disease

According to The Kidney Foundation of Canada, one in 10 Canadians has kidney disease. Four million Canadians live with chronic kidney disease and an estimated 3,000 Canadians die from kidney disease each year.

To support those suffering from kidney disease, the annual Vernon Kidney Walk is back Sunday, Sept. 23 in Polson Park.

Event Schedule is as follows:

9 a.m.: Event registration begins on site at the Polson Park Bandshell (Spot C on the attached site map). Donations are collected. Lions Club food truck, Kalamalka Caring Clowns, SunFM Radio and sponsor activations on site.

9:15 a.m.: Anyone who is participating in the Opening Ceremonies or leading the walk to check in with Heather (on site cell is 604-314-8685)

9:40 a.m. Opening Ceremonies:

Kee’s Tae Kwon Do kicks us off

Welcome remarks, greetings from MLA Eric Foster, Vernon-Monashee

Greetings from Vernon City Councillor Davir Nahal

Personal message from Sid Adams, kidney transplant recipient

9:55 a.m.: Ladies World will get us all warmed up and moving

10 a.m.: The Kalamalka Caring Klowns and a Sons of Scotland piper will lead the walk around Polson Park Oval (Spot L on the attached site map)

11:00 a.m.: Silent auction closes and participants celebrate event

Community donations (cash or items for the silent auction), pledges or walkers and volunteers for the day of the event are still being sought and accepted. Visit http://www.kidneywalk.ca.

Related: Okanagan man reflects on life after being a recipient of kidney transplant

Related: Impact of diluted bitumen on young sockeye salmon deadly, says Guelph study

Related: 70-year-old B.C. woman completes goal of donating kidney

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

About the 2018 Kidney Walk in Vernon. (Contributed)

Donation form for the 2018 Kidney Walk. (Contributed)

Previous story
Vernon brothers prove success at Rocky Mountain Cadet camp

Just Posted

SilverStar welcomes new face

Ian Jenkins joins the SilverStar Mountain Resort team as sales and marketing director

Annual Kidney Walk Returns to Polson Park

Event is set for Sept. 23

Teacher enters Vernon council race

Dawn Tucker announced her candidacy for a council seat Sept. 12

Liberal MLA questions B.C.’s new rural political party, NDP ties

Proportional representation may draw out more fringe political parties

No fourth term for Regional District of North Okanagan director

Mike Macnabb will step aside as BX-Silver Star director after Oct. 20 vote

Vigilante B.C. motorsports dealer takes back stolen motorcycle

Owner of Pride Motorsports on Vancouver Island shares live video of recovery operation

Princeton man charged with assault after attack on 91-year-old man

A Princeton man was charged Tuesday with aggravated assault, break and enter… Continue reading

B.C. cities formally call on province to replace Greyhound

Company will pull bus service from western Canada this fall

VIDEO: B.C. Mounties finish Amazing Race Canada in second place

Brother and sister work in Williams Lake and Langley RCMP detachments

U.S., Canadian researchers consider capturing ailing orca J50

Southern resident killer whale, who swims along B.C. coast, has been focus since August

Braun accepts plea deal from City of Penticton

The Penticton resident accepted before the commencement of his trial

White powder sent to B.C. law office tests positive for flour

Police in Greater Victoria are still waiting for full test results from hazmat incident

This B.C. cat keeps stealing people’s laundry by the piles

Fluffy grey “cat burglar” on the prowl for women’s clothes in the Lower Mainland

Lack of government funding leaves B.C. double amputee struggling

Jean Moulton filled out the paperwork, but the program to build ramps at her home is out of cash.

Most Read