Annual Kidney Walk Returns to Polson Park

According to the B.C. Provincial Renal Agency, the number of British Columbians with kidney disease is growing every year, due to the aging population and increasing rates of heart disease and diabetes.

Kidneys have the important job of filtering blood; they remove waste products and extra fluid and flush them from your body as urine. When your kidneys don’t work right, wastes build up in your blood, causing sickness.

Related: Kidney Walk makes strides

Related: Walk/run in support of those with kidney disease

According to The Kidney Foundation of Canada, one in 10 Canadians has kidney disease. Four million Canadians live with chronic kidney disease and an estimated 3,000 Canadians die from kidney disease each year.

To support those suffering from kidney disease, the annual Vernon Kidney Walk is back Sunday, Sept. 23 in Polson Park.

Event Schedule is as follows:

9 a.m.: Event registration begins on site at the Polson Park Bandshell (Spot C on the attached site map). Donations are collected. Lions Club food truck, Kalamalka Caring Clowns, SunFM Radio and sponsor activations on site.

9:15 a.m.: Anyone who is participating in the Opening Ceremonies or leading the walk to check in with Heather (on site cell is 604-314-8685)

9:40 a.m. Opening Ceremonies:

Kee’s Tae Kwon Do kicks us off

Welcome remarks, greetings from MLA Eric Foster, Vernon-Monashee

Greetings from Vernon City Councillor Davir Nahal

Personal message from Sid Adams, kidney transplant recipient

9:55 a.m.: Ladies World will get us all warmed up and moving

10 a.m.: The Kalamalka Caring Klowns and a Sons of Scotland piper will lead the walk around Polson Park Oval (Spot L on the attached site map)

11:00 a.m.: Silent auction closes and participants celebrate event

Community donations (cash or items for the silent auction), pledges or walkers and volunteers for the day of the event are still being sought and accepted. Visit http://www.kidneywalk.ca.

Related: Okanagan man reflects on life after being a recipient of kidney transplant

Related: Impact of diluted bitumen on young sockeye salmon deadly, says Guelph study

Related: 70-year-old B.C. woman completes goal of donating kidney

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

About the 2018 Kidney Walk in Vernon. (Contributed)